IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Joe Root Scripts History; Surpasses Eoin Morgan With 40th ODI Fifty

Cuttack: Joe Root was at his best in the second ODI of the bilateral series against the Indian team and played a knock of 69 runs in the fixture played at the Barabati Stadium. With the knock, he surpassed Eoin Morgan to score the most fifty-plus scores in 50-over cricket. He registered his 56th fifty-plus score overtaking the former England captain who has 55 fifty-plus scores to his name while playing for England. Ian Bell is at the third position in the list with 39 50+ scores.

From 173 ODI matches, Root has amassed 16 centuries and 40 fifties so far. After England was 102/2, Root held one end playing a crucial in England posting a 300-plus total. He smashed six boundaries during his stay at the crease. Ben Duckett also racked up a half-century in the innings helping the English outfit post an impressive total. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team by taking three wickets.

The series between India and England is extremely crucial for both teams, as the Champions Trophy will be played after the tournament. Both teams will be looking to set the winning momentum ahead of the marquee tournament. The Indian team is leading by 1-0 in the series as they beat the opposition by four wickets.

India will kick off their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. They are grouped with New Zealand and Pakistan in the ICC event. The eight-team tournament will mark its return after eight years as the last edition of the Champions Trophy was played in 2017 which was won by the Pakistan side.