ETV Bharat / sports

India vs England | Rohit Sharma Overtakes Babar Azam To Become Most Successful T20I Captain

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

India skipper Rohit Sharma registered his name in the history books as he became the captain with the most T20I victories after the match. He surpassed Babar Azam after the game with 49 wins in the format while leading the team.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: Rohit Sharma (AP Photos)

Guyana: India skipper Rohit Sharma scripted his name in the record books after the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against England as he became the most successful captain in the shortest format of the game.

India secured a 68-run win in the match thanks to a clinical effort from the bowling unit. It was Rohit’s 49th T20I win as a captain of the national side. Babar has 48 T20I victories as skipper of the Pakistan national side from 85 matches and has a win percentage of 56.47. On the other hand, Rohit boasts a better record as skipper of the national side. With 49 wins from 61 fixtures, he has a win percentage of 78.68. Also, the Indian captain has been leading the team with his terrific performance and is the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament with a tally of 248 runs from seven innings with an average of 41.33. Apart from this, the fixture saw multiple records being broken.

Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid became the joint highest wicket-taker for England in the T20 World Cup by taking three wickets and one wicket respectively. Both of them took their tally to 31 wickets. The former achieved the feat in 23 matches while the latter did it in 30 games.

Both the cricketers surpassed Stuart Broad and Adil also did it with an economy of 6.9. Also, Rohit Sharma crossed the mark of 5000 international runs as India captain and became the fifth player to do so.

Also, it was the second-biggest win margin in a T20 World Cup knockout match after the semi-final between West Indies and Australia in the 2012 semi-final

  • 5000-plus runs as India captain across formats

12883 - Virat Kohli

11207 - MS Dhoni

8095 - Mohammad Azharuddin

7643 - Sourav Ganguly

5013* - Rohit Sharma

  • Most wickets for England in T20 WC

31 - Adil Rashid (ER: 6.9)

31 - Chris Jordan (ER: 8.06)

30 - Stuart Broad (ER: 7.72)

22 - Graeme Swann (ER: 6.5)

  • 1000-plus runs in Men’s T20 WC

1216 - Virat Kohli (SR: 128.81)

1211 - Rohit Sharma (SR: 132.78)

1016 - Mahela Jayawardene (SR: 134.74)

1013 - Jos Buttler (SR: 147.23)

  • Biggest win-margins in T20 WC knockouts (by runs)

74 runs - WI vs AUS, Colombo RPS, 2012 SF

68 runs - IND vs ENG, Providence, 2024 SF

57 runs - SL vs WI, The Oval, 2009 SF

36 runs - WI vs SL, Colombo RPS, 2012 final

  • Most wickets in a T20 WC edition for India

15 - Arshdeep Singh (2024)

13 - Jasprit Bumrah (2024)

12 - RP Singh (2007)

11 - Ravichandran Ashwin (2014)

Read More

  1. India vs England | Jos Buttler Labels Semi-final Loss Against India As Disappointing
  2. India vs England | Odd Ball Was Staying Down: Axar Patel On Nature Of Pitch In Semi-final
  3. India vs England | Men In Blue Enter Final Of T20 World Cup 2024 With 68-Run Victory Over England

Guyana: India skipper Rohit Sharma scripted his name in the record books after the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against England as he became the most successful captain in the shortest format of the game.

India secured a 68-run win in the match thanks to a clinical effort from the bowling unit. It was Rohit’s 49th T20I win as a captain of the national side. Babar has 48 T20I victories as skipper of the Pakistan national side from 85 matches and has a win percentage of 56.47. On the other hand, Rohit boasts a better record as skipper of the national side. With 49 wins from 61 fixtures, he has a win percentage of 78.68. Also, the Indian captain has been leading the team with his terrific performance and is the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament with a tally of 248 runs from seven innings with an average of 41.33. Apart from this, the fixture saw multiple records being broken.

Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid became the joint highest wicket-taker for England in the T20 World Cup by taking three wickets and one wicket respectively. Both of them took their tally to 31 wickets. The former achieved the feat in 23 matches while the latter did it in 30 games.

Both the cricketers surpassed Stuart Broad and Adil also did it with an economy of 6.9. Also, Rohit Sharma crossed the mark of 5000 international runs as India captain and became the fifth player to do so.

Also, it was the second-biggest win margin in a T20 World Cup knockout match after the semi-final between West Indies and Australia in the 2012 semi-final

  • 5000-plus runs as India captain across formats

12883 - Virat Kohli

11207 - MS Dhoni

8095 - Mohammad Azharuddin

7643 - Sourav Ganguly

5013* - Rohit Sharma

  • Most wickets for England in T20 WC

31 - Adil Rashid (ER: 6.9)

31 - Chris Jordan (ER: 8.06)

30 - Stuart Broad (ER: 7.72)

22 - Graeme Swann (ER: 6.5)

  • 1000-plus runs in Men’s T20 WC

1216 - Virat Kohli (SR: 128.81)

1211 - Rohit Sharma (SR: 132.78)

1016 - Mahela Jayawardene (SR: 134.74)

1013 - Jos Buttler (SR: 147.23)

  • Biggest win-margins in T20 WC knockouts (by runs)

74 runs - WI vs AUS, Colombo RPS, 2012 SF

68 runs - IND vs ENG, Providence, 2024 SF

57 runs - SL vs WI, The Oval, 2009 SF

36 runs - WI vs SL, Colombo RPS, 2012 final

  • Most wickets in a T20 WC edition for India

15 - Arshdeep Singh (2024)

13 - Jasprit Bumrah (2024)

12 - RP Singh (2007)

11 - Ravichandran Ashwin (2014)

Read More

  1. India vs England | Jos Buttler Labels Semi-final Loss Against India As Disappointing
  2. India vs England | Odd Ball Was Staying Down: Axar Patel On Nature Of Pitch In Semi-final
  3. India vs England | Men In Blue Enter Final Of T20 World Cup 2024 With 68-Run Victory Over England

TAGGED:

ROHIT SHARMABABAR AZAMROHIT SHARMA MOST T20I WINST20 WORLD CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.