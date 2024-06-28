India vs England | Rohit Sharma Overtakes Babar Azam To Become Most Successful T20I Captain

Guyana: India skipper Rohit Sharma scripted his name in the record books after the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against England as he became the most successful captain in the shortest format of the game.

India secured a 68-run win in the match thanks to a clinical effort from the bowling unit. It was Rohit’s 49th T20I win as a captain of the national side. Babar has 48 T20I victories as skipper of the Pakistan national side from 85 matches and has a win percentage of 56.47. On the other hand, Rohit boasts a better record as skipper of the national side. With 49 wins from 61 fixtures, he has a win percentage of 78.68. Also, the Indian captain has been leading the team with his terrific performance and is the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament with a tally of 248 runs from seven innings with an average of 41.33. Apart from this, the fixture saw multiple records being broken.

Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid became the joint highest wicket-taker for England in the T20 World Cup by taking three wickets and one wicket respectively. Both of them took their tally to 31 wickets. The former achieved the feat in 23 matches while the latter did it in 30 games.

Both the cricketers surpassed Stuart Broad and Adil also did it with an economy of 6.9. Also, Rohit Sharma crossed the mark of 5000 international runs as India captain and became the fifth player to do so.

Also, it was the second-biggest win margin in a T20 World Cup knockout match after the semi-final between West Indies and Australia in the 2012 semi-final

5000-plus runs as India captain across formats

12883 - Virat Kohli

11207 - MS Dhoni

8095 - Mohammad Azharuddin

7643 - Sourav Ganguly

5013* - Rohit Sharma

Most wickets for England in T20 WC

31 - Adil Rashid (ER: 6.9)

31 - Chris Jordan (ER: 8.06)

30 - Stuart Broad (ER: 7.72)