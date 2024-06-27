India vs England: Can Rain Ruin Semifinal 2? Know Weather Report, Wash Out Scenario, Buffer Time

Hyderabad: T20 World Cup 2024 has entered its business end and the second semi-final of the competition is to be played between India and England on June 27. India looking to end their trophy drought in ICC events while England will be aiming to defend their title.

India have been unbeaten in the tournament while England stumbled during their journey a couple of times suffering a loss against Australia and South Africa. India have a form on their side but England have a powerful batting lineup that can orchestrate carnage in the shortest format of the game.

Now, with South Africa ensuring a berth in the final of the tournament for themselves, the winner between India and England will be the second finalists. However, with a rain threat looming over the fixture, it is important to know who goes ahead if the match is washed out and the weather report ahead of the game.

Weather Report

The match will start at 10:30 AM local time and according to Accuweather.com, the temperature will be 31 degrees celsius in Guyana during the match. At 10 AM, the rain probability will be 66 % while it will go up to 75 per cent at 11 AM. 49 % at 12 PM, 34 % at 1 PM and 51 % at 2 PM are rain probabilities in the next few hours. Overall, the rain probability is 70 % throughout the match.

What happens in case of a washout?

The team which has finished at the top of the points table in the Super 8 will advance to the semi-final if the fixture gets washed out due to rain. Thus, India will sail into the title decider as they had topped their group in the Super 8.

Do we have reserve day?

International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the reserve day for the first semi-final but they do not have it for the second knockout fixture. This has also led to some accusations on the governing body of bias. The game between India and England is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time ( 8 PM IST) and ICC has allowed 250 minutes before the reduction in the overs commences. The travel time between Guyana and Barbados is said to be the reason behind the fixture not having any reserve day for the second semi-final.

Both teams having stellar run

Both India and England had been a force to reckon with considering the kind of performances they have put in the tournament so far. India have been unbeaten in the tournament and their run includes a win against a mighty force like Australia where Rohit Sharma’s knock blew away the opposition bowlers and then Indian bowlers summed up the match with a terrific performance.

England on the other hand, have suffered defeats in the matches against Australia and South Africa respectively. So India have a more solid record heading into the match but they would want their big gun Virat Kohli to fire as he has been out of form in the competition.