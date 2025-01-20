Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Major Milestone Ahead Of England Series

Hyderabad: Former India skipper and batting stalwart Virat Kohli is on the cusp of major milestone and would look to script history when he will step on the field during the three-match ODI series against England at home, starting from February 6, 2025.

Virat Kohli, who is currently the third highest-run getter in 50-over format, needs only 94 runs to become the fastest cricketer to cross the 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. He will also become the only second India and overall third cricketer in the history of the format to achieve this incredible milestone after legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and veteran Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter (18, 426) and former skipper Kumar Sangakkara (14, 234).

Kohli has amassed 13,906 runs in just 283 innings (295 ODIs) at a staggering average of 58.18 and an impressive strike rate of 93.54. Currently, Tendulkar holds the record for the fastest player to score 14,000 ODI runs, having reached the feat in 350 innings while Sangakkara reaching the landmark in 378 innings.

The 36-year-old has 50 hundreds, the most in 50-over cricket, and 72 half-centuries under his belt.

Kohli also a great opportunity to become the highest scorer for India against England in ODI cricket. He is currently fourth in the list with 1,340 runs in 36 matches and is behind Tendulkar (1,455 in 37 innings), Yuvraj Singh (1,523 in 36 innings) and MS Dhoni (1,546 in 44 innings).

He can add more record to his name if Virat Kohli manages to register two more centuries in three-ODI series, he will become the Indian with most 100s vs England in ODIs. He is now only behind Yuvraj Singh, who leads the tally with 4 tons.

Fastest Player To 14,000 Runs In ODI Cricket Player Mat Inns SR Tendulkar (IND) 359 350 KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 402 378

Most Runs In ODI Cricket Player Matches Innings Runs Average 100 50 SR Tendulkar (IND) 463 452 18426 44.83 49 96 KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 404 380 14234 41.98 25 93 V Kohli (IND) 295 283 13906 58.18 50 72 RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 375 365 13704 42.03 30 82 ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 445 433 13430 32.36 28 68