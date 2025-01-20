ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Major Milestone Ahead Of England Series

India's star batter Virat Kohli could become the fastest and third cricketer to complete 14,000 runs in ODI cricket during the ODI series vs England.

India's star batter Virat Kohli could become the fastest and third cricketer to complete 14,000 runs in ODI cricket during the ODI series vs England.
India vs England ODIs Virat Kohli need 94 runs to become fastest player to complete 14000 ODI runs (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

Hyderabad: Former India skipper and batting stalwart Virat Kohli is on the cusp of major milestone and would look to script history when he will step on the field during the three-match ODI series against England at home, starting from February 6, 2025.

Virat Kohli, who is currently the third highest-run getter in 50-over format, needs only 94 runs to become the fastest cricketer to cross the 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. He will also become the only second India and overall third cricketer in the history of the format to achieve this incredible milestone after legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and veteran Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter (18, 426) and former skipper Kumar Sangakkara (14, 234).

Kohli has amassed 13,906 runs in just 283 innings (295 ODIs) at a staggering average of 58.18 and an impressive strike rate of 93.54. Currently, Tendulkar holds the record for the fastest player to score 14,000 ODI runs, having reached the feat in 350 innings while Sangakkara reaching the landmark in 378 innings.

The 36-year-old has 50 hundreds, the most in 50-over cricket, and 72 half-centuries under his belt.

Kohli also a great opportunity to become the highest scorer for India against England in ODI cricket. He is currently fourth in the list with 1,340 runs in 36 matches and is behind Tendulkar (1,455 in 37 innings), Yuvraj Singh (1,523 in 36 innings) and MS Dhoni (1,546 in 44 innings).

He can add more record to his name if Virat Kohli manages to register two more centuries in three-ODI series, he will become the Indian with most 100s vs England in ODIs. He is now only behind Yuvraj Singh, who leads the tally with 4 tons.

Fastest Player To 14,000 Runs In ODI Cricket
PlayerMatInns
SR Tendulkar (IND)359350
KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)402378
Most Runs In ODI Cricket
PlayerMatchesInningsRunsAverage10050
SR Tendulkar (IND)4634521842644.834996
KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)4043801423441.982593
V Kohli (IND)2952831390658.185072
RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)3753651370442.033082
ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)4454331343032.362868
Most ODI Runs For India Against England
PlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
MS Dhoni484411154613446.84175887.94110112934
Yuvraj Singh37366152315050.761499101.647217329
SR Tendulkar37374145512044.09163189.2210017317
V Kohli36364134012241.87152088.1539412712
SK Raina37323120710041.62131192.06111210825

Hyderabad: Former India skipper and batting stalwart Virat Kohli is on the cusp of major milestone and would look to script history when he will step on the field during the three-match ODI series against England at home, starting from February 6, 2025.

Virat Kohli, who is currently the third highest-run getter in 50-over format, needs only 94 runs to become the fastest cricketer to cross the 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. He will also become the only second India and overall third cricketer in the history of the format to achieve this incredible milestone after legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and veteran Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter (18, 426) and former skipper Kumar Sangakkara (14, 234).

Kohli has amassed 13,906 runs in just 283 innings (295 ODIs) at a staggering average of 58.18 and an impressive strike rate of 93.54. Currently, Tendulkar holds the record for the fastest player to score 14,000 ODI runs, having reached the feat in 350 innings while Sangakkara reaching the landmark in 378 innings.

The 36-year-old has 50 hundreds, the most in 50-over cricket, and 72 half-centuries under his belt.

Kohli also a great opportunity to become the highest scorer for India against England in ODI cricket. He is currently fourth in the list with 1,340 runs in 36 matches and is behind Tendulkar (1,455 in 37 innings), Yuvraj Singh (1,523 in 36 innings) and MS Dhoni (1,546 in 44 innings).

He can add more record to his name if Virat Kohli manages to register two more centuries in three-ODI series, he will become the Indian with most 100s vs England in ODIs. He is now only behind Yuvraj Singh, who leads the tally with 4 tons.

Fastest Player To 14,000 Runs In ODI Cricket
PlayerMatInns
SR Tendulkar (IND)359350
KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)402378
Most Runs In ODI Cricket
PlayerMatchesInningsRunsAverage10050
SR Tendulkar (IND)4634521842644.834996
KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)4043801423441.982593
V Kohli (IND)2952831390658.185072
RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)3753651370442.033082
ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)4454331343032.362868
Most ODI Runs For India Against England
PlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
MS Dhoni484411154613446.84175887.94110112934
Yuvraj Singh37366152315050.761499101.647217329
SR Tendulkar37374145512044.09163189.2210017317
V Kohli36364134012241.87152088.1539412712
SK Raina37323120710041.62131192.06111210825

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA VS ENGLAND ODISVIRAT KOHLIMOST RUNS IN ODI CRICKETFASTEST TO CROSS 14000 ODI RUNSVIRAT KOHLI 14000 ODI RUNS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.