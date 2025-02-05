India Vs England ODI: Over 10 Fall Unconscious After Stampede-Like Situation During Ticket Sale Outside Barabati

Cuttack (Odisha): At least 10 persons fell unconscious after a stampede-like situation broke out on Wednesday at the offline ticket counters outside the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack during ticket sale for the upcoming second ODI match between India and England on February 09.

As offline ticket sales began on Wednesday, thousands of cricket lovers had turned up outside Barabati since Tuesday evening to avail tickets from the designated counters. However, the excitement led to chaotic situation due to alleged mismanagement at the ticket counters. People alleged that police failed to manage the crowd and there is no drinking water facility either to beat the scorching heat.

With the counters witnessing an unprecedented rush, a stampede-like situation broke out on Wednesday, which left several people unconscious. More than 10 persons were rushed to the hospital after the chaos unfolded.

India-England ODI: Stampede-Like Situation During Ticket Sale At Cuttack Barabati Leaves Over 10 People Unconscious (ETV Bharat)

"What is police doing? We are waiting here since last evening. Nobody is able to manage the crowd. Such mismanagement is a shame," a fan said.

"There is no exit point. One who stands in queue has no way to get out. This place is really suffocating because of the mismanagement. I waited in queue but returning without grabbing one. It is better to watch the match at home," said another person who suffered minor injuries during the scuffle at the counter.

India-England ODI: Stampede-Like Situation During Ticket Sale At Cuttack Barabati Leaves Over 10 People Unconscious (ETV Bharat)

The Commissionerate Police has reportedly deployed 17 platoons of forces to maintain law and order.

Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena informed that things are being streamlined. "Situation is being brought under control. Fire department personnel have been deployed to sprinkle water on those standing in queue."

Water sprinklers used to beat the heat outside the stadium (ETV Bharat)

Even the female fans have been left disheartened. "We are not satisfied with the management here. Police have turned mute spectators. In fact, they are allowing their people to grab tickets while leaving us exhausted without tickets," lamented another fan.

It is pertinent to mention here that international cricket returned to the iconic Barabati stadium after six long years. India and England will play the ODI series opener in Nagpur while the second match is scheduled to be played at Barabati.

Read More

Security, Traffic, Crowd Control Prioritised For Cuttack ODI Featuring India And England