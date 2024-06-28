India vs England | Odd Ball Was Staying Down: Axar Patel On Nature Of Pitch In Semi-final

Guyana: Man of the Match Axar Patel's exceptional performance in the semifinal against England has propelled India to the finals in Barbados. Despite challenging conditions, Axar's three-wicket haul played a pivotal role in India's victory.

"I think we could have easily defended 170. It was a very good score. The way the wicket was behaving, when we spoke to Rohit [Sharma], he said it was very difficult to hit a big shot because the odd ball was spinning and the odd ball was also staying down, skidding on," reflecting on the game, Axar said. This insight guided Axar's approach, focusing on keeping things simple and exploiting the wicket's behaviour.

His strategy paid off as he struck early, putting pressure on the English batsmen. "My plan was to make it difficult for him (Jos Butler) and force him to think of playing some new shot. So, that’s what happened on the first ball," Axar explained, talking of Butler’s reverse sweep that went into the gloves of Pant. His ability to adapt and execute his plan was evident as he dismissed key players Jonny Bairstow and Moin Ali, stifling England's chase.

"I had a mindset that I have to put it in a good place. Obviously, when you play knockouts, your mindset is that you should start and finish the first and last ball well. That was in my mind," he said. This approach not only earned him wickets but also maintained the pressure on the opposition.

Axar's contribution was not limited to his bowling. His understanding of the pitch conditions helped his teammates as well. "Obviously, I keep talking to Jadeja and Kuldeep that when I bowl in the first over, this is what is happening in the wicket, this is not happening. I think the fast ball is stopping a little bit," Axar shared. This communication was crucial in ensuring that India's spinners remained effective throughout the match.

Reflecting on his overall performance, Axar expressed his satisfaction: "Obviously, it feels very good when you perform and the team wins. I think not a good idea to perform on a knockout match alone only. Good idea to perform on a knockout match and you got a man of the match so obviously feeling good and I'm feeling good that we win the match."

Patel's outstanding performance has not only taken India to the finals but also highlighted his crucial role in the team's success. His disciplined bowling, strategic mindset, and effective communication were key factors in India's semifinal triumph.