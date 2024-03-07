IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: Zak Crawley Departs after His Half-Century, Kuldeep Gets His Second

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): With the series in the bag, the Indian cricket team is eyeing a win in the fifth and final Test to make it memorable for ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is playing his 100th match, against England as the two teams lock horns at HPCA Stadium here on Thursday.

England, on the other hand, are trailing 3-1 and must be eyeing their 'bazball'-style redemption. However, their main motto will be to rise above in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after finding themselves at number eight just above Sri Lanka. England's prolific wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow is also featuring in his 100th Test of his career, becoming the 17th Englishmen to achieve this landmark.

LIVE UPDATES STARTS FROM HERE