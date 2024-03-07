IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: Zak Crawley Departs after His Half-Century, Kuldeep Gets His Second

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): With the series in the bag, the Indian cricket team is eyeing a win in the fifth and final Test to make it memorable for ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is playing his 100th match, against England as the two teams lock horns at HPCA Stadium here on Thursday.
England, on the other hand, are trailing 3-1 and must be eyeing their 'bazball'-style redemption. However, their main motto will be to rise above in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after finding themselves at number eight just above Sri Lanka. England's prolific wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow is also featuring in his 100th Test of his career, becoming the 17th Englishmen to achieve this landmark.
LIVE UPDATES STARTS FROM HERE
- Over 34 (128/2)
Kuldeep has bowled a maiden over against Crawley, second of the match so far.
- Over 33 (128/2)
Appeal for the caught behind and umpire says not out again. Rohit asks Sarfaraz sarcastically whether he has edged or not? However, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel is confident of edge, but didn't review it in the end. The replay shows that the ball was hit on the pads. Crawley has scored a boundary earlier in the over.
- Over 32 (124/2)
Kuldeep runs in and bowl six good length balls. Just two singles came from the over.
- Over 31 (119/2)
After bowling a long seven over first spell, Bumrah eyes for reverse swing with a 30-over old ball. He is looking as lethal as the new ball and hardly giving any room for the right-hander to score some runs. Root somehow manages to put one into the gap and take a single. Bumrah then just gets bowl one outside leg stump, Jurel hardly gets the ball on the ball with full stretched dive and saves a couple of runs for the team as England gets two runs of bye.
- Over 30 (119/2)
Kuldeep Yadav continues from the other day. Crawley steals a couple on the first ball and then Crawley defends four deliveries before putting it in the gap to accumulate four more runs. Six runs came from the over.
- Over 27 (102/2)
India misses a big opportunity as Ollie Pope edged a delivery from Bumrah. The edge deflected from the pads of the batter and Sarfaraz Khan at short leg collected the catch. However, the umpire adjudged it to be not out rejecting a confident appeal. Sarfaraz was confident that the batter had nicked it but Dhruv Jurel opined otherwise. Considering the gloveman's call, Rohit decided not to challenge the umpire's decision but the replays showed that the batter had nicked it.
- Over 25.3 (IND 100/2)
India got what they wanted as Ollie Pope misses the wrong-one (googly) bowled by Kuldeep Yadav and stumper Jurel did the rest with an ease. Kuldeep gets his second of the day. He has been brilliant with the ball this series and has picked two crucial wickets for the hosts as the session, which was dominated by England is now been shared with the wicket England's vice-captain Ollie Pope.
- Over 25 (IND 99/1)
Skipper Rohit Sharma has long discussion with Ashwin about the field setting after the first ball. Ashwin has also change his angle as he comes round the wicket. Ollie Pope takes a single by going on the backfoot and guiding it towards the fine leg. Crawley then shimmies down the pitch and hammers it away for a six over mid-off and then rotates the strike, playing sensible cricket.
- Over 24 (IND 92/1)
Crawley brings up his half century in a style, driving the ball the down the ground to get a boundary. He then takes a single and gets off the strike. Two singles and a boundary came from the over.
- Over 23 (IND 86/1)
Expensive over for India and Ashwin, 11 runs come from it. Crawley and Pope first took the singles and Pope punches it towards deep mid-wicket gap, Padikkal and Siraj did well in pair to save one run for the team. Crawley then gets under ball beautifully and lofted it over covers for a boundary.
- Over 22 (IND 75/1)
Appeal for LBW against Crawley, who is inching closer to his half-century, but umpire calls it as not out. Kuldeep asks his captain to take the review, Dhruv Jurel wasn't much convinced, but Rohit goes for it and the ball the trajectory shows that the ball is clearly missing the wickets. Kuldeep can't believe it, Rohit also smiles in disbelief as India loses their review. Kuldeep continues to force batter to play on front foot as he is getting some help from the pitch, but then Crawley takes the long stride out and drives it towards cover for a boundary.
- Over 21 (IND 70/1)
Ashwin comes round the wicket for both right handers, opening all three options to get a wicket. Crawley and Pope came down the track and reaches to the pitch of the ball and then play it towards deep mid-wicket and long off for singles. Three runs came from the over.
- Over 20 (IND 67/1)
Ashwin also bowls a decent over as the energy levels goes up after that brilliant running catch from Gill. Suddenly the ball has started turning and gripping for Ashwin here. Just two singles came from the over. Kuldeep then bowls five dot balls before conceding a single to Ollie Pope, who came out to bat at number three.
- Over 18 (IND 64/1)
Kuldeep replaces Siraj in the attack, but no Jadeja as of yet. He bowls it slightly fuller and outside off, Crawley plays it towards point, Ashwin fumbles and doesn't get the hand on to it and the ball just keeps going towards the fence for a four. He then comes forward and pushes it towards the straight boundary, Jadeja runs back it but the ball wins the race and then takes an easy single to rotate strike. Duckett tries to make big over even bigger as he comes down the pitches and tries to loft it over cover for a six, but fails to middle and Gill does not just reach closer to the ball but takes the well backwards running catch to get rid of the southpaw batter. India gets their first wicket.
- Over 17 (IND 55/0)
Ashwin forces the left-hander to come forward instead of going on the backfoot. Duckett gives the respect to the first four deliveries and then takes a single. Crawley shimmies down the pitch, eyeing to whack it over deep mid-wicket but Ashwin outsmarts him by bowling it shorter, he somehow manages to get a bat on to it and takes a single. Just two singles came from the over.
- Over 16 (IND 53/0)
Siraj continues to bowl from the other end. He will be bowling his eighth over now and still clicks the 135+KMPH speed. Another good over from the right-arm pacer as he concedes only two singles in the over.
- Over 15 (IND 51/0)
Ashwin comes into the attack now, replaces Jasprit Bumrah and Duckkett brings the sweeps shot out right away. He plays the paddle scoop to take the boundary and to complete their fifth 50-stand for the first wicket in the series. No real help for the spinner so far.
- Over 14 (IND 47/0)
Siraj continues from the other end and bowls the first maiden over of the match. Crawley does well to defend the first five deliveries before going for a pull shot, which hits him on the shoulders.
- Over 13 (IND 47/0)
Bumrah continues to bowl, this is the seventh consecutive over of this spell. He pitches it on a good length, and Duckett leans forward to play this one, ball takes the outside and runs away through the gap of a gully and third slip for a boundary. Just a boundary came from the over.
- Over 12 (IND 43/0)
Crawley and Duckett take singles each before Crawley hits a boundary on the fourth ball of the over. He presses the front foot forward and leans on the ball to drive it towards the boundary. Siraj then makes a solid comeback with a ripper. He bowls his newly developed scrambled seam delivery, angling in, but Crawley misses the ball completely and hits his back pad. Siraj and India appeal for LBW, but the umpire thinks otherwise. Wicket-keeper Jurel convinces Rohit Sharma to go upstairs and he does review the umpire's decision. The ball trajectory shows its umpire call. And Crawley survives. India must be feeling unlucky for not getting a wicket despite bowling some exceptional bowls to which English batters didn't have any answers.
- Over 11 (IND 37/0)
Bumrah again beats the bat of Ben Duckett. Duckett plays the angle, but Bumrah gets the outswing and finds it difficult to cover the movement. Lucky for Duckett he missed this away-going ball. Just two singles came from the over.
- Over 10 (IND 35/0)
Exceptional effort from both the Indian pacers with the new ball. They have asked a lot of questions but haven't been lucky enough. The ball is seaming and swinging and bowling according to the fields. Siraj bowls the slightly fuller length delivery to Crawley and pitches it on the fourth stump. Crawley just shows the full face of the bat and the ball races away to the boundary for four. And then gets beaten on a short pitch delivery outside off stump as Crawley goes for the cut, but misses it because of lack of bounce.
- Over 9 (IND 30/0)
Duckett accumulates a couple of runs before Siraj bowls a scramble seam delivery, going away from the off stump for the left-hander. Duckett misjudged the line and tried the pull shot. Suggests to his partner that is bounced a tad extra. Bumrah then gives the feeling of hell to a right-hander Crawley after conceding a boundary on the first ball of the over, with a plethora of beautiful deliveries, showcasing his prowess with the ball. Crawley finds himself lucky as it just nearly misses the bat. Then gets the leading edge twice in three balls but flies straight in the no-man's land and takes a couple on both occasions.
- Over 7 (IND 20/0)
Short of a length delivery just outside off stump, Crawley plays inside the line this time and survives. Crawley gets a ball that any batter wouldn't mind getting out to. Short of a good length delivery angling in, but holds the line of the ball sharply after pitching that it puts the batter in the wrong spot for the flick shot across the line. Missed the bat completely, only to fly over the middle stump. And then edged but past the gully region for four. Padikkal tries to hang on to it, but it is far away from him. Crawley looks to drive, gets the thick edge of the and races away to the boundary for four more.
- Over 6 (IND 16/0)
That first real poor delivery from Indian bowlers. Siraj bowls it well outside off-stump and Duckett slaps it towards the covers boundary for four. Siraj then comes back to his plan, bowling an inswinging delivery to the southpaw batter and his instincts take him to push it towards square leg, but it lands in front of the square-leg fielder, who was positioned for the same shot. Just a boundary came from the over.
- Over 5 (IND 12/0)
Bumrah continues to bowl from the round the wicket for a left-hander as he is dishing the horror stuff for the southpaw, not giving a room at all. The first delivery just went past the edge of the bat, and could have been a wicket if Duckett had pushed the bat just an inch towards the ball. Bumrah then bowls the fourth ball on his pads, and Duckett flicks it with ease for three runs as Ashwin does well to stop the ball before touching the boundary cushions.
- Over 4 (IND 9/0)
Siraj eyeing to bowl an inswinger and hit it on pads as the swing is on offer here. But Duckett did well to defend four consecutive deliveries before taking a single and rotating a strike. Siraj then bowls a ripper to finish the over as Crawley has no answer to that delivery. He was lucky to not edge that one. Just a single came from this over as well.
- Over 3 (IND 8/0)
Left-hander Ben Duckett gets the strike for the first time in this Test and Bumrah comes round the wicket to him straightaway. He bowls a beauty to Duckett on the second delivery which just missed the edge of the bat. A good over from Bumrah again, just a single from the over.
- Over 2 (IND 7/0)
Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack from the other end. Siraj also didn't get the bounce. However, the swing is available and he is bowling on the perfect line and length for it. Crawley presses his front foot forward and drives the ball through cover for the first boundary of the Test.
- Over 1 (IND 3/0)
Zak Crawley and southpaw Ben Duckett are opening the innings for England while refreshed Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling the first over of the Test match. Bumrah found the line and length from the very first ball but didn't bounce as much as expected. After five outswing deliveries, Bumrah bowled an inswinger, looking for a gap between bat and pad, but the ball slid down on the legs and Crawley flicked it towards square leg for a three.
- BCCI update
BCCI has revealed that Rajat Patidar has suffered a left ankle injury after being hit during a practice session on Wednesday. He pulled up sore on the morning of the game and was not available for selection for the fifth Test.
- Playing XI
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(captain), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(wicket-keeper), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson
- Toss
England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat. England have made just one change to their playing from the last Test as Mark Wood replaced Ollie Robinson for this Test. India, on other hand, have made two changes as Devdutt Paddikal replaces Rajat Patidar and Jasprit Bumrah replaces Akash Deep, who made his debut in Ranchi Test.
- 8.50 am
We can see that Ravichandran Ashwin is presenting the number 314th Test cap to Karnataka southpaw batter Devdutt Paddikal.