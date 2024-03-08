IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: Shubman Gill Notches up His Seventh Half-Century

Dharamshala: After the spin tango of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, fifties by openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal took India to a commanding 135 for one on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England here on Thursday.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal plundered 104 runs for the opening wicket in just 20.4 overs as India swiftly closed in on England's first innings total of 218 all out. India now trail by 83 runs and Rohit and Shubman Gill will start from their overnight score of 52 and 26.
MATCH LIVE UPDATES STARTS FROM HERE
- Over 38 (IND 171/1)
First bowling change of the day from England skipper Ben Stokes as Mark Wood replaces James Anderson in the attack. Gill defends two before showcasing his prowess with two eye catching
- Over 37 (IND 171/1)
Gill takes a single on the second delivery and gives the strike to Rohit Sharma. Bashir has leg slip, slip and a short leg in catching positions, looking to bowl on middle and leg stump line. And it almost did the trick for him, Rohit knicks one towards leg slip, it was on catching height but come so fast that Crawley didn't had much time to react as he fails to get hand on to, and the ball races away to the boundary. Five runs came off the over.
- Over 36 (IND 166/1)
Anderson still have two slips and backward point in place. He did what he always does, bowled all six deliveries on the good length, challenging the edge of the bat. Rohit defended the first five one of which came from the top edge but landed safely, but he just steered the last the ball through the gap of backward point and second slip.
- Over 35 (IND 162/1)
Bashir bowling quicker compared to what Indian bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav have bowled. Rohit takes a single on the third delivery of the over and Gill defends the remaining. Just a single from the over.
- Over 34 (IND 161/1)
Shubman Gill joins the party with Rohit Sharma. He comes dancing down the track and plays an elegant lofted straight drive for a maximum. He then cuts the ball, bowled well outside off-stump by Anderson and adds more four runs to hit tally. Pressure is on the bowler now and we witness a rare bad delivery from the right-arm pacer. It was sliding down the leg and Gill tried to play a leg glance, but misses it completely. The ball just kisses his front pad and goes past the wicket-keeper, who tries to stop with desparate dive, but couldn't get hand on to it as India gets a another four runs with a leg bye. 14 runs came off the over.
- Over 33 (IND 147/1)
Rohit says enough now and hits Bashir for a huge six over long-on and then smashes a tossed up delivery for a boundary. Rohit Sharma on charge now. He then gives respect to remaining good length deliveries from Bashir.
- Over 32 (IND 137/1)
Anderson comes into the attack from the other end. He has two slips in place. Gill defends first three before taking a single on fourth delivery and Rohit straightaway rotates his strike on fifth ball. Gill defends the last ball as Rohit keeps the strike.
- Over 31 (IND 135/1)
Rohit Sharma will take the strike and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir will open the attack for England on day 2. Rohit Sharma defends the first two balls with some authority. Bashir has leg slip, short legs and conventional slip. Rohit defends the next four deliveries as well. Bashir bowls a maiden straightaway as Rohit looks to read the pitch.
