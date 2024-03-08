IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: Shubman Gill Notches up His Seventh Half-Century

Dharamshala: After the spin tango of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, fifties by openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal took India to a commanding 135 for one on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England here on Thursday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal plundered 104 runs for the opening wicket in just 20.4 overs as India swiftly closed in on England's first innings total of 218 all out. India now trail by 83 runs and Rohit and Shubman Gill will start from their overnight score of 52 and 26.

