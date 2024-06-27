T20 World Cup 2024 Second Semi Final: India Storm Into Final; Beat England By 68 Runs

Heavy Downpour in Guyana

A 15-minute heavy downpour deluged the stadium and the surrounding areas two hours before match time, casting a cloud over the India-England semifinal match. However, locals said it is a passing shower with the clouds now moving away from over the stadia which nestles in the northeast of the island and have since moved to the west where the rest of the day is expected to be under heavy rains.

"There is an 85 per cent chance of the match being held to full overs as the clouds have moved away from the stadium and are going west which means the cloud canopy over the stadium is no longer dark and threatening,” the security official at the stadium said.

The sun was out after the 25-minute shower for 10 minutes. If rain washes out the match India go through to the Finals being the top team in the Super 8 round. The match has 2.5 hours of extra time to finish in case of a rain disruption. But 10 overs on both sides are mandatory to make it a match.

The conditions due to the heavy downpour will change and Rohit Sharma will have to take a call. Winning the toss will be crucial.