India dished out a spectacular performance as they defeated England by 68 runs in a lop-sided second semi-final. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah trapped Jofra Archer (21 off 15 balls) in front of the wickets and he was the last man to be dismissed as England was bowled out for just 103 in 16.4 overs. Bumrah played his part to perfection and ended with fine figures of 2/12. Axar Patel was adjudged as the Player of the Match.
T20 World Cup 2024 Second Semi Final: India Storm Into Final; Beat England By 68 Runs
Published : Jun 27, 2024, 6:32 PM IST|
Updated : Jun 27, 2024, 6:51 PM IST
Guyana: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team stormed into the final of the ongoing ninth edition of the T20 World Cup after they defeated England by 68 runs in a lop-sided second semi-final at the Province Stadium here.
Put into bat, the Men in Blue posted a challenging 171/7 on the board on a slow pitch as they rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's brisk 39-ball 57 and Suryakumar Yadav's 36-ball 47. For England, pacer Chris Jordon (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers.
India then bowled out the opposition for just 103 with spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3/19) and Axar Patel (3/23) taking three wickets each. It was a complete performance from India, who continued their unbeaten run in the marquee tournament.
A pumped up India will no take on South Africa in the all-important final to be played at Barbados on Saturday, June 29. The summit clash will also be the last game for Rahul Dravid as India head coach.
LIVE FEED
India Beat England in Lop Sided Second Semi Final; To Face South Africa In the Final
Kuldeep Yadav Removes Harry Brook, Chris Jordan in Quick Succession; England 72/7
The Indian spinners dominated the England innings and once again it was Kuldeep Yadav, who got his second wicket by removing Harry Brook, who was looking to open his arms. Kuldeep cleaned up Brook with a flipper on the leg-stump. England were reeling at 68/6 as Brook made the long walk back to the changing room. India was on the top and gave England no chance to make a comeback. The asking rate had gone above 12 and it was surely India's game to win. Liam Livingstone was the last recognised batter, who was batting and he needed to take the game deep. However, there was no stopping Kuldeep, who now removed Chris Jordon (1) for his third wicket and the Jos Buttler led side was teetering at 72/7. India was just three wickets away from a memorable win and taking the flight to Barbados.
Axar Patel Gets His Third Wicket, Kuldeep His First Wicket; England Teetering At 53/5
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was having a great time in the middle as he got his third wicket of the innings by sending back Moeen Ali (8 off 10 balls), who was stumped by Rishabh Pant. India were on the top at the moment, having dismissed four opposition batters. Axar ran through the English top-order even as BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah were watching from the stands. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav soon joined the party and trapped Sam Curran in front of the wickets. Curran referred the decision but the third umpire stayed with the decision of the on-field umpire. England have lost half their side for just 49 as Indian spinners wreaked havoc. India had almost put one foot in the summit clash to be played at Barbados and from hereon it was just a matter of time. For England, the onus was on Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone to do the improbable.
Buttler, Salt, Bairstow Dismissed; England Reeling at 39/3 After Powerplay
England lost both their openers skipper Jos Buttler (23 off 15 balls) and Philip Salt (5 off 8 balls) inside the first five overs and the team was in a spot of bother at 34/2. While left-arm spinner Axar Patel removed the dangerous Buttler, who was caught by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, Salt was cleaned up pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth over. The onus was on one down Moeen Ali and two down Jonny Bairstow to stead the ship. But it was Axar Patel, who struck for the second time and this time castled the dangerous Jonny Bairstow on a duck on the first ball of the sixth over. England lost their third wicket on 35 and were in deep trouble.
India Post 171/7, Challenging Target For England On A Difficult Track
Put into bat, India posted a 171/7 on the board in 20 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma top-scoring a 39-ball 57. Post resumption of play, India lost two quick wickets - Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 36 balls) and that titled the momentum in England's favour. However, all-rounder Hardik Pandya's 13-ball 23, in which he hammered a boundary and two sixes, propelled India to go post the 140-run mark. Shivam Dube's disastrous run with the bat continued as he dismissed for a duck. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's 9-ball 17 ensured that India crossed the 170-run mark. With the pitch aiding the spinner, the Indian spinners will come into play and the chase won't be a walk in the park for England.
T20 World Cup 2024 ENG vs IND - 65/2 After 8 Overs: Next Inspection at 10:45 PM IST
The rain has stopped and the covers are off. Umpire are on the field and inspecting the pitch and square. We have next inspection at 10:45 PM IST.
T20 World Cup 2024 ENG vs IND - 65/2 After 8 Overs: India Lose Virat Kohli, Pant Early; England On Top
Once Rohit got set, he started to time the ball nicely. He smashed a couple of boundaries to Topley in his third over. But, Pant in doing the same found the fielder at short mid-wicket and lost his wicket. It looked like India were winning the powerplay, scoring almost eight runs per over and losing only one wicket, but a wicket Pant has put the powerplay in England's kitty. However, Surya played his few trademark shots to begin with while Rohit smashed a couple of boundaries to Adil Rashid in his first over. Overall, the innings hangs in balance with rain once again interrupting the match, this time it's heavy enough to send everyone scampering.
T20 World Cup 2024 ENG vs IND - 21/1 After 3 Overs: Steady Start From India; Virat Kohli Falls Early Again, Goes For 9
Rohit Sharma looked to start from where he left against Australia the other night, but the low bounce of the pitch is making shots very difficult. Rohit is living dangerously here as he tried to smack one over mid-wicket, but ended up getting a boundary towards the third-man region on an edge and was dropped on five and even got a boundary. But Virat Kohli tried to play with aggression, played it cost when he whacked a six and then was bamboozled on the next ball. So, once again India got a shaky start with shots making it more difficult.
England Win Toss, Opt To Field First
The match is finally set to begin as England have won the toss and have opted to field. Captain Jos Butler believes it's a good surface to bowl first as there might be low bounce given the rains. He says it could be an advantage to bowl first. He calls India a great team, but at the same time says England are "peaking nicely". Rohit Sharma says if he had won the toss, he would have batted first.
Dravid Has Close Look At Pitch, Umpire Inspecting The Pitch
The covers are off and the sun is out too. Virat Kohli sauntering out for warm-ups, looks very bright and sunny. Super Soppers are at work over the covers. Pitch is well protected but skipper Rohit Sharma will need to make a calculated call on whether to bowl or chase under the conditions. The Indian team is out on the ground for some football time as umpires inspect under an umbrella. England are too out with their gear on the field. Umpires tapping the pitch to assess the moisture despite the covers. India head coach has a word with inspection team and also takes a long look at the pitch.
Covers Are Coming Off, Blue Sky Over The Stadium
The stands leanly speckled for now. The match officials have not specified how much delay is there. The ground staff back in the middle, covers are coming off, sky blue over the stadium. - Reports Meenakshi Rao
The Toss Is Still On Time For Now
The covers are back in the middle as another 10 minutes of stuff shower came down at 7.05 PM IST. The rain has stopped at the moment and the match is likely to start on time. After the second 20-minute shower, the covers are back on, but the sky is turning in, mostly from the IS and some have chartered a flight to catch both the semi-finals and the final. " Caribbean airlines have no tickets so we chartered a plane in the Caribbean for 3500 US Dollars per person," Anmol Gandhi, a fan present at the stadium said. The stadium is empty for now with a couple of 100 Indian fans making it despite the downpour. The toss is still on time for now. -Reports Meenakshi Rao
Rain Stopped, But More Showers Expected
The covers are off as a blue patch of the sky has made a reassuring circle over the Guyana national stadium. The covers are off from the pitch. The underground soaking system is already at work to drain the outfield and make it ready to play.
It is 8.57 am here and both the teams are yet to arrive.
For now, the toss will be on time at 10 am local time and the match will begin at 10.30 -Reports Meenakshi Rao
Heavy Downpour in Guyana
A 15-minute heavy downpour deluged the stadium and the surrounding areas two hours before match time, casting a cloud over the India-England semifinal match. However, locals said it is a passing shower with the clouds now moving away from over the stadia which nestles in the northeast of the island and have since moved to the west where the rest of the day is expected to be under heavy rains.
"There is an 85 per cent chance of the match being held to full overs as the clouds have moved away from the stadium and are going west which means the cloud canopy over the stadium is no longer dark and threatening,” the security official at the stadium said.
The sun was out after the 25-minute shower for 10 minutes. If rain washes out the match India go through to the Finals being the top team in the Super 8 round. The match has 2.5 hours of extra time to finish in case of a rain disruption. But 10 overs on both sides are mandatory to make it a match.
The conditions due to the heavy downpour will change and Rohit Sharma will have to take a call. Winning the toss will be crucial.
India Will Go To Finals If Match Abandoned
It is a bright blue sky over Guyana for now at 7.25 am. However, when it is the Caribbean it takes just a few minutes to storm up in the skies. Match begins at 10.30 am Guyana time and the weather predictor maintains at 70 per cent rain chance. The venue manager Emmad Ahmed is confident however that the super powerful super sippers that the Guyana National Stadium has will be able to soak out the outfield in not more than 10 minutes for match to begin or resume. All fingers crossed till then for players and fans. With no reserve day for this semifinal, the match has 250 deliveries extra allowance if rain disrupts. However, both innings will have to complete at least 10 overs for the match to be counted. Else, it the match is washed out or abandoned, India will go through to the Final, being the top team from the Super 8s. -Reports Meenakshi Rao
Guyana: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team stormed into the final of the ongoing ninth edition of the T20 World Cup after they defeated England by 68 runs in a lop-sided second semi-final at the Province Stadium here.
Put into bat, the Men in Blue posted a challenging 171/7 on the board on a slow pitch as they rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's brisk 39-ball 57 and Suryakumar Yadav's 36-ball 47. For England, pacer Chris Jordon (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers.
India then bowled out the opposition for just 103 with spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3/19) and Axar Patel (3/23) taking three wickets each. It was a complete performance from India, who continued their unbeaten run in the marquee tournament.
A pumped up India will no take on South Africa in the all-important final to be played at Barbados on Saturday, June 29. The summit clash will also be the last game for Rahul Dravid as India head coach.
LIVE FEED
India Beat England in Lop Sided Second Semi Final; To Face South Africa In the Final
India dished out a spectacular performance as they defeated England by 68 runs in a lop-sided second semi-final. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah trapped Jofra Archer (21 off 15 balls) in front of the wickets and he was the last man to be dismissed as England was bowled out for just 103 in 16.4 overs. Bumrah played his part to perfection and ended with fine figures of 2/12. Axar Patel was adjudged as the Player of the Match.
Kuldeep Yadav Removes Harry Brook, Chris Jordan in Quick Succession; England 72/7
The Indian spinners dominated the England innings and once again it was Kuldeep Yadav, who got his second wicket by removing Harry Brook, who was looking to open his arms. Kuldeep cleaned up Brook with a flipper on the leg-stump. England were reeling at 68/6 as Brook made the long walk back to the changing room. India was on the top and gave England no chance to make a comeback. The asking rate had gone above 12 and it was surely India's game to win. Liam Livingstone was the last recognised batter, who was batting and he needed to take the game deep. However, there was no stopping Kuldeep, who now removed Chris Jordon (1) for his third wicket and the Jos Buttler led side was teetering at 72/7. India was just three wickets away from a memorable win and taking the flight to Barbados.
Axar Patel Gets His Third Wicket, Kuldeep His First Wicket; England Teetering At 53/5
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was having a great time in the middle as he got his third wicket of the innings by sending back Moeen Ali (8 off 10 balls), who was stumped by Rishabh Pant. India were on the top at the moment, having dismissed four opposition batters. Axar ran through the English top-order even as BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah were watching from the stands. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav soon joined the party and trapped Sam Curran in front of the wickets. Curran referred the decision but the third umpire stayed with the decision of the on-field umpire. England have lost half their side for just 49 as Indian spinners wreaked havoc. India had almost put one foot in the summit clash to be played at Barbados and from hereon it was just a matter of time. For England, the onus was on Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone to do the improbable.
Buttler, Salt, Bairstow Dismissed; England Reeling at 39/3 After Powerplay
England lost both their openers skipper Jos Buttler (23 off 15 balls) and Philip Salt (5 off 8 balls) inside the first five overs and the team was in a spot of bother at 34/2. While left-arm spinner Axar Patel removed the dangerous Buttler, who was caught by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, Salt was cleaned up pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth over. The onus was on one down Moeen Ali and two down Jonny Bairstow to stead the ship. But it was Axar Patel, who struck for the second time and this time castled the dangerous Jonny Bairstow on a duck on the first ball of the sixth over. England lost their third wicket on 35 and were in deep trouble.
India Post 171/7, Challenging Target For England On A Difficult Track
Put into bat, India posted a 171/7 on the board in 20 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma top-scoring a 39-ball 57. Post resumption of play, India lost two quick wickets - Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 36 balls) and that titled the momentum in England's favour. However, all-rounder Hardik Pandya's 13-ball 23, in which he hammered a boundary and two sixes, propelled India to go post the 140-run mark. Shivam Dube's disastrous run with the bat continued as he dismissed for a duck. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's 9-ball 17 ensured that India crossed the 170-run mark. With the pitch aiding the spinner, the Indian spinners will come into play and the chase won't be a walk in the park for England.
T20 World Cup 2024 ENG vs IND - 65/2 After 8 Overs: Next Inspection at 10:45 PM IST
The rain has stopped and the covers are off. Umpire are on the field and inspecting the pitch and square. We have next inspection at 10:45 PM IST.
T20 World Cup 2024 ENG vs IND - 65/2 After 8 Overs: India Lose Virat Kohli, Pant Early; England On Top
Once Rohit got set, he started to time the ball nicely. He smashed a couple of boundaries to Topley in his third over. But, Pant in doing the same found the fielder at short mid-wicket and lost his wicket. It looked like India were winning the powerplay, scoring almost eight runs per over and losing only one wicket, but a wicket Pant has put the powerplay in England's kitty. However, Surya played his few trademark shots to begin with while Rohit smashed a couple of boundaries to Adil Rashid in his first over. Overall, the innings hangs in balance with rain once again interrupting the match, this time it's heavy enough to send everyone scampering.
T20 World Cup 2024 ENG vs IND - 21/1 After 3 Overs: Steady Start From India; Virat Kohli Falls Early Again, Goes For 9
Rohit Sharma looked to start from where he left against Australia the other night, but the low bounce of the pitch is making shots very difficult. Rohit is living dangerously here as he tried to smack one over mid-wicket, but ended up getting a boundary towards the third-man region on an edge and was dropped on five and even got a boundary. But Virat Kohli tried to play with aggression, played it cost when he whacked a six and then was bamboozled on the next ball. So, once again India got a shaky start with shots making it more difficult.
England Win Toss, Opt To Field First
The match is finally set to begin as England have won the toss and have opted to field. Captain Jos Butler believes it's a good surface to bowl first as there might be low bounce given the rains. He says it could be an advantage to bowl first. He calls India a great team, but at the same time says England are "peaking nicely". Rohit Sharma says if he had won the toss, he would have batted first.
Dravid Has Close Look At Pitch, Umpire Inspecting The Pitch
The covers are off and the sun is out too. Virat Kohli sauntering out for warm-ups, looks very bright and sunny. Super Soppers are at work over the covers. Pitch is well protected but skipper Rohit Sharma will need to make a calculated call on whether to bowl or chase under the conditions. The Indian team is out on the ground for some football time as umpires inspect under an umbrella. England are too out with their gear on the field. Umpires tapping the pitch to assess the moisture despite the covers. India head coach has a word with inspection team and also takes a long look at the pitch.
Covers Are Coming Off, Blue Sky Over The Stadium
The stands leanly speckled for now. The match officials have not specified how much delay is there. The ground staff back in the middle, covers are coming off, sky blue over the stadium. - Reports Meenakshi Rao
The Toss Is Still On Time For Now
The covers are back in the middle as another 10 minutes of stuff shower came down at 7.05 PM IST. The rain has stopped at the moment and the match is likely to start on time. After the second 20-minute shower, the covers are back on, but the sky is turning in, mostly from the IS and some have chartered a flight to catch both the semi-finals and the final. " Caribbean airlines have no tickets so we chartered a plane in the Caribbean for 3500 US Dollars per person," Anmol Gandhi, a fan present at the stadium said. The stadium is empty for now with a couple of 100 Indian fans making it despite the downpour. The toss is still on time for now. -Reports Meenakshi Rao
Rain Stopped, But More Showers Expected
The covers are off as a blue patch of the sky has made a reassuring circle over the Guyana national stadium. The covers are off from the pitch. The underground soaking system is already at work to drain the outfield and make it ready to play.
It is 8.57 am here and both the teams are yet to arrive.
For now, the toss will be on time at 10 am local time and the match will begin at 10.30 -Reports Meenakshi Rao
Heavy Downpour in Guyana
A 15-minute heavy downpour deluged the stadium and the surrounding areas two hours before match time, casting a cloud over the India-England semifinal match. However, locals said it is a passing shower with the clouds now moving away from over the stadia which nestles in the northeast of the island and have since moved to the west where the rest of the day is expected to be under heavy rains.
"There is an 85 per cent chance of the match being held to full overs as the clouds have moved away from the stadium and are going west which means the cloud canopy over the stadium is no longer dark and threatening,” the security official at the stadium said.
The sun was out after the 25-minute shower for 10 minutes. If rain washes out the match India go through to the Finals being the top team in the Super 8 round. The match has 2.5 hours of extra time to finish in case of a rain disruption. But 10 overs on both sides are mandatory to make it a match.
The conditions due to the heavy downpour will change and Rohit Sharma will have to take a call. Winning the toss will be crucial.
India Will Go To Finals If Match Abandoned
It is a bright blue sky over Guyana for now at 7.25 am. However, when it is the Caribbean it takes just a few minutes to storm up in the skies. Match begins at 10.30 am Guyana time and the weather predictor maintains at 70 per cent rain chance. The venue manager Emmad Ahmed is confident however that the super powerful super sippers that the Guyana National Stadium has will be able to soak out the outfield in not more than 10 minutes for match to begin or resume. All fingers crossed till then for players and fans. With no reserve day for this semifinal, the match has 250 deliveries extra allowance if rain disrupts. However, both innings will have to complete at least 10 overs for the match to be counted. Else, it the match is washed out or abandoned, India will go through to the Final, being the top team from the Super 8s. -Reports Meenakshi Rao