IND vs ENG 4th Test: Shoaib Bashir Picks Two Wickets in Two Balls, India Reeling at 120/5

Ranchi: India need more 152 runs to clinch the series by 3-1 with a game remaining after bundling England for 145 in their second innings and reaching 40 without losing a wicket at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test against England here on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will resume the day on 24 and 16 respectively.
LIVE UPDATES FROM HERE
- Over 38 (IND 119/3)
Shubman Gill presses the front foot forward and takes a single
- Over 37 (IND 118/3)
Bashir will bowl the final over before lunch. Gill defends the first two balls in the over and then takes a single, playing a pull shot towards deep square leg. Jadeja did well to hang on the last three balls as Stokes brought in all fielders close to him. Just a single from the over. India are 74 runs away from the target while England will need seven more wickets to win the match.
- Over 36 (IND 117/3)
Stokes makes the bowling change, five minutes ahead of the lunch break. Joe Root is replacing Tom Hartley in the attack. Jadeja guides it towards mid-on for a single on the first ball, Root does well while fielding on his ball to keep Gill on the strike on third delivery. Change in field for Gill, deep mid-wicket placed for him, but he just plays it nicely between the gap of mid-wicket and mid-on for a single to finish the over. Two runs came from the over.
- Over 35 (IND 115/3)
Appeal for an LBW against Gill, but the umpire says not out. Stokes asks the keeper and the bowler, both say it is sliding down the leg side. Another maiden over from Bashir.
- Over 34 (IND 115/3)
Gill defends five balls with confidence before taking a single on the final delivery of the over. He keeps the strike as well.
- Over 33 (IND 114/3)
Bashir bowls another maiden over to Jadeja. However, on the fifth delivery, England thought that they had a chance as Jadeja went on the backfoot and the ball didn't bounce at all. He somehow managed to get bat on it.
- Over 32 (IND 114/3)
Too full from Hartley and Gill leans forward and drives it towards covers for a couple and then plays down the remaining balls of the over. Just two runs came from the over.
- Over 31 (IND 112/3)
Shubman Gill goes on the backfoot for the fractionally short-pitched delivery and nudges it towards third man past slips, playing it late for three. Joe Root, who ran behind the ball did well at the end to stop the ball before the boundary rope. Jadeja and Gill then pick the singles each on the second and last ball of the over. Five runs came from the over.
- Over 30 (IND 107/3)
Shubman Gill defends first three deliveries before taking the single. Jadeja defends the remaining balls of the over.
- Over 29 (IND 106/3)
Jadeja plays down the maiden over against Shoaib Bashir.
- Over 28 (IND 106/3)
It was a good over from Tom Hartley until Ben Foakes missed to pouch the ball behind the wickets which eventually went for a boundary. Gill took the single on the second ball of the over, coming down the track and pushing it in the gap of mid-wicket and long on for a quick single. Jadeja then played down all the remaining deliveries. Five runs came from the over including a boundary on byes.
- Over 27 (IND 100/3)
Bashir bowls an off-spin delivery, Patidar tries to defend it, but the ball takes the outside edge of the bat and goes in the air. Ollie Pope, the short leg specialist for England, took a well-diving catch to send Patidar back to the pavilion. Two wickets in back-to-back overs has given a chance to England to bounce back into the game. They can believe that they can pull off the miracle from here with plenty of inexperienced batters in India's middle order. It looked like India would win this comprehensively after Rohit Sharma looked so calm and composed, but we will have an interesting next two sessions which will decide where the game will go.
- Over 26 (IND 99/2)
Rohit shimmies down the pitch and edges the ball to the wicket-keeper Foakes, who even broke the stumps as Rohit was half way down the track. England got their second wicket and need eight more to level the series 1-1 . Hartley bowled a orthodox left-arm spinner, Rohit comes down the pitch looking to defend it, but plays well inside the line as the ball. It's wicket maiden Tom Hartley.
- Over 25 (IND 99/1)
Gill misses the off-spinner of Bashir and the ball hits the pad, Rohit calls him for a single and then he takes the long stride forwards and plays it towards long on for another single. Just two single came from the over.
- Over 24 (IND 97/1)
Hartley looks dangerous now, he is getting the turn and bounce and odd delivery is staying low. Rohit nudged down towards square leg for a single and Gill had no clue against the next two deliveries from Hartley. Rohit applauds and asks him to play as per line and not to think about that odd one which turns sharply and gets the low bounce. Gill then takes one stride forward and plays it towards long off for a single. Just two singles came from the over.
- Over 23 (IND 95/1)
Shubman Gill shimmies down the pitch and plays it towards mid-off, but Bairstow fumbles and allows the batters to take a single. Rohit presses the front foot forward, but loses his balance, ball takes the outside edge of the bat, but finds himself safe. He then takes a single on the fifth delivery and gives the strike to Gill, who defends the final ball of the over.
- Over 22 (IND 92/1)
Shubman Gill has been struggling from ball one. He hasn't looked comfortable at all against both Joe Root and Tom Hartley. Two singles came from Root's over and then Gill played a maiden against Hartley.
- Over 20 (IND 90/1)
Rohit Sharma punches it towards offside on the short pitch delivery by Tom Hartley and takes a couple of runs to get to his 17th Test half-century. It should have been one of his finest half-centuries in Test cricket. Just three runs came from the over.
- Over 19 (IND 87/1)
Bashir from the other bowls another good over as we can see the the ball turning sharply with variable bounce. Just two singles came from the over.
- Over 18 (IND 85/1)
Just two singles came from Joe Root's over, including a big wicket of in-form Jaiswal. The pitch has started to show its colours and the odd ball is staying low and turning sharply.
- Over 17.3 (IND 84/1)
Anderson takes a blinder as Joe Root removes Yashasvi Jaiswal on 37 off 44 balls. Root bowled it fuller, tempting Jaiswal to drive the ball and he went for it. The ball took the outside edge of the bat and went into the air, and Anderson took a brilliant catch diving in front at short third man. India lost their first wicket. Is there hope for England to make a comeback? Let's see.
Most runs in a series for India vs England
655 Y Jaiswal in India 2024
655 V Kohli in India 2016
602 R Dravid in England 2002
593 V Kohli in England 2018
586 V Manjrekar in India 1961-62
- Over 17 (IND 83/0)
Tom Hartley finds his length and line in this over, especially against Rohit Sharma, forcing him to defend first three deliveries before taking the single. Jaiswal then defend all the remaining deliveries in the over.
- Over 16 (IND 82/0)
Bashir continued from the other end, Rohit Sharma defended the first three deliveries of the over before guiding the outside-off delivery between the gap of slip and point for three runs. Jaiswal then punishes the leg stump full toss with a powerful sweep shot and then cuts the final ball of the delivery in the exact opposite direction, on a short and wide delivery for a boundary. India are just 110 runs away from the victory.
- Over 15 (IND 71/0)
It is for an LBW against Jaiswal. Hartley wasn't sure as Jaiswal was down the wicket. Foakes convinced Stokes to review it. Jaiswal comes down the track and we have the inside edge of the bat. There was a clear spike when the ball was next to the bat. That is enough for the third umpire and he asks Kumar Dharmasena to stay with his decision. Jaiswal then played another reverse sweep for a boundary over point, there was a shout for a catch, but it was far away from the fielder. Rohit Sharma enters into the 40s now. Five runs came from the over.
- Over 14 (IND 66/0)
Another good over for India. Bashir bowls slightly fuller deliveries in the length, asking Rohit Sharma to come forward and defend. But then Rohit says enough, and sweeps the fourth stump delivery over square leg for a boundary and then takes a single to keeps the strike.
- Over 13 (IND 61/0)
India have taken a heavy roller before the start of play and hence so far the pitch has played much better. We haven't any variable bounce off the pitch yet. Both the batters are stealing singles with an ease. Five runs came from the over.
- Over 12 (IND 56/0)
Two good overs for India. Rohit first hit Anderson for a six over wide long on and then Jaiswal goes for a drives, but it took the outside edge of the bat, and sails over slips for a boundary. 50-up for India now.
- Over 10 (IND 45/0)
Shoaib Bashir continues from the other end. England desperately will have to bowl out India as almost two days remain in the Test match. Jaiswal takes a single on the second ball of the over, Rohit drives it towards cover for three. Yashasvi then leans forward and plays it towards mid-off for a single. Five runs came from the over.
- Over 9 (IND 40/0)
James Anderson will be bowling the first over of the day. Rohit Sharma on strike and he defends all six deliveries of the over.
More Coverage on Test Match