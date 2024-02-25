IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: Jurel, Kuldeep Partnership reaches to fifty; India 230/7

Ranchi: With Rohit Sharma's Team India on the back foot, stumper Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav all hopes are on this pair to take the hosts as close as England's target and they showed huge determination with their unbeaten partnership on Day 3 of the fourth Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Kuldeep is batting on 17 off 72 balls while Jurel is unbeaten on 30 off 58 deliveries. Spinner Shoaib Bashir picked up four wickets to rattle India on Day 2 of the Ranchi Test. In-form Yashasvi Jaiswal made 73 as India trail England by 134 runs.

Over 80 (IND 230/7)

Kuldeep plays another maiden against Shoaib Basheer. The new ball will be available from the next over. Will England take it or continue with old ball let's see.

Kuldeep plays another maiden against Shoaib Basheer. The new ball will be available from the next over. Will England take it or continue with old ball let's see. Over 79 (IND 230/7)

Ollie Robinson is getting good carry, but it seems to be something wrong with his run up. He has bowled four no-ball in his last three over. He has bowled two no-balls in this over only. Four runs came from the over including two singles.

Ollie Robinson is getting good carry, but it seems to be something wrong with his run up. He has bowled four no-ball in his last three over. He has bowled two no-balls in this over only. Four runs came from the over including two singles. Over 78 (IND 226/7)

Kuldeep showing his defence. He plays the second maiden over of the day against Shoaib Bashir.

Kuldeep showing his defence. He plays the second maiden over of the day against Shoaib Bashir. Over 77 (IND 226/7)

Robinson is looking for an edge, bowling on the fourth stump line. Jurel nudges it towards offside for single. Kuldeep steers the outside off delivery towards third man for a single on the second last ball. Robinson pitches it short and gets a spongy bounce, Jurel did well to get out of the line of the ball. Only two singles came from the over.

Robinson is looking for an edge, bowling on the fourth stump line. Jurel nudges it towards offside for single. Kuldeep steers the outside off delivery towards third man for a single on the second last ball. Robinson pitches it short and gets a spongy bounce, Jurel did well to get out of the line of the ball. Only two singles came from the over. Over 76 (IND 224/7)

Jurel takes a single on the second delivery and rotates the strike. Kuldeep Yadav playing well inside the line of the ball against off-spinner Bashir. It can give England a chance as three edges have came in the over. Just a single came from the over.

Jurel takes a single on the second delivery and rotates the strike. Kuldeep Yadav playing well inside the line of the ball against off-spinner Bashir. It can give England a chance as three edges have came in the over. Just a single came from the over. Over 75 (IND 223/7)

Jurel on the mark on the first ball of the day. India take three singles while Robinson bowls a no-ball in the over. Not much real help for the pacer in the air and off the deck.

Jurel on the mark on the first ball of the day. India take three singles while Robinson bowls a no-ball in the over. Not much real help for the pacer in the air and off the deck. Over 74 (IND 219/7)

Kuldeep leaves the ball, looking at the line and England appeal for a wicket. However, it was not a strong appeal and umpire also calls it as not out. Kuldeep then plays all the balls with bat but fails to score a run in the over. Bashir bowls a maiden straightaway on Day 3.

