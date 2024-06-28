ETV Bharat / sports

India vs England | Jos Buttler Labels Semi-final Loss Against India As Disappointing

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 7:06 AM IST

England skipper Jos Buttler expressed the loss against India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the match. He also admitted that the opponents outplayed them in the fixture and they deserved to win. Writes Meenakshi Rao.

File Photo: Jos Buttler (AP Photos)

Guyana: England captain Jos Buttler described his team’s semifinal loss to India as "disappointing" and conceded that his opponents "fully deserved the victory." He acknowledged India's superior performance, especially their ability to post an "above-par score" that made the chase challenging for England.

When questioned about the reasons for England's defeat, Buttler attributed it to a combination of factors. "A little bit of both," he admitted regarding whether it was a failure of plans or execution. He highlighted missed opportunities in the power play and hinted at potential tactical adjustments that could have been made in hindsight.

Regarding the team's strategy and selection decisions, Buttler defended the choice made at the toss but acknowledged India's formidable presence. "Not at the toss. I don't think that was the difference between the two sides," he clarified. He reflected on the team's deliberations over squad balance but praised India's overall performance as the deciding factor in the match outcome.

Despite the disappointment, Buttler recognized reaching the semifinals as an achievement for England. "Reaching a semi-final of a World Cup is an achievement," he affirmed, noting the team's resilience through challenges and adversity throughout the tournament.

Looking forward, Buttler expressed confidence in the team's progress and talent. "I think everyone has made progress," he remarked optimistically, hinting at continuity rather than significant changes in the team setup.

Buttler also mentioned the need for some time away from the game to reflect on the defeat emotionally. "To be honest, I'm just looking forward to some time away from the game," he admitted, emphasizing the importance of perspective after a tough loss.

Commenting on the match conditions, Buttler acknowledged the unique challenges posed by the pitch. "I think everyone knew what to expect from this wicket," he observed, highlighting India's adaptation to the conditions as a crucial factor in their success.

Looking ahead to the final, Buttler anticipated a closely contested match between the top sides. "I think the two top sides in the final is going to be a game of small margins and it's going to be a great game," he predicted, showing respect for the quality of cricket that both teams would bring to the final showdown.

Regarding potential changes in the team for future tournaments, Buttler suggested a wait-and-see approach. "Yeah, I think... I can't do that. I haven’t taken in the defeat," he responded, indicating a focus on immediate reflection rather than speculation about future team dynamics.

