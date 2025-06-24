ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Joe Root Equals Rahul Dravid's Long-Standing Record In Test Cricket

England batter Joe Root equalled Rahul Dravid's record, taking the most number of catches in Test cricket.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 5:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: England’s Joe Root has etched his name alongside Rahul Dravid in the history of Test cricket. He has become the joint leader in the list of most Test catches by a non-wicketkeeper in red-ball cricket.

Root pulled off a sharp catch to dismiss Shardul Thakur on Day 4 of the ongoing Test between India and England to reach the milestone. He claimed his 210th Test catch, equalling Dravid’s record of taking the most catches as a non-wicketkeeper in red-ball cricket. Dravid achieved the record in 301 innings over 164 matches with a catches per innings ratio of 0.697.

Root came into the match with a tally of 208 Test catches. He caught KL Rahul in the slips when the right-handed batter was playing on 42 and was building a partnership along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Former England captain has been playing a key role for the English side after making his debut in 2012. He has been a cornerstone of the slip cordon for the English team. He has taken 210 catches from just 293 innings, registering a catch-per-innings ratio of 0.716.

Dravid, who is also known as ‘the wall’ in world cricket, has also made his name as an excellent slip fielder in world cricket. Dravid took 210 catches in the span between 1996 and 2012. Root’s achievement adds another remarkable trait to his legacy of being one of England’s finest batters.

Root managed to amass just 28 runs during his stay at the crease in the first innings of a Test match. The English team will hope for his contribution in the second innings as well in the chase of 371. The England openers gave a strong start for England, and they were 117/0 at Lunch on Day 5.

