IND vs ENG 1st Test: India Register Their Highest First-Innings Total Since 2019 Away From Home

Hyderabad: After getting to a solid start in the Headingley Test, the Indian batters stumbled on the second day and suffered a batting collapse against England. The hosts were on the back foot at stumps on Day 1, but they bounced back by dismissing the last seven batters of the Indian team for 41 runs. However, despite suffering a batting collapse, the team posted their highest first innings total in an away Test since 2019. Back then, India had posted 622/7 declared in the first innings.

India’s highest first innings total

India posted their highest first innings total away from home since 2019 when they posted 622/7 declared against Australia in Sydney in 2019. Overall, India’s highest first innings total away from home is 707 against Sri Lanka in 2010. Also, they scored 705/7 declared in the Sydney Test against Australia in Sydney in 2004.

India were heading for a huge total, but a flurry of wickets ended up with the team posting just 471.

Lowest all-out total to include three individual hundreds

The indian innings included the centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Jaiswal played a knock of 101 runs while Gill played a captain’s knock, amassing 147 runs during his stay at the crease. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Pant played an aggressive innings by racking up 134 runs.

As a result of the team being wrapped up on 471 despite three centuries, they became the team with the lowest all-out total, including three individual hundreds. Earlier, South Africa had held the record with a total of 475 against England at Centurion in 2016. The innings included centuries from Stephen Cook (115), Hashim Amla (109) and Quinton de Kock (Not Out 129).

471 Ind vs Eng Headingley 2025

475 SA vs Eng Centurion 2016

494 Aus vs Eng Headingley 1924

497 WI vs Ind Kolkata 2002

India off to a solid start

Thanks to centuries from the three Indian batters, the visitors have posted a total of 471 in the first innings. The start of the England innings was delayed a bit due to rain, but Jasprit Bumrah capitalised on the overcast conditions and dismissed Zak Crawley on a score of four.