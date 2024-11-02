Watch: Ravi Bopara Smashes 6 Sixes In An Over Against India, Collects 37 Runs Off Six Balls

Hyderabad: Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara smashed 37 runs in an over of Indian captain Robin Uthappa's one over in the Bowl Match 2 of the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes match on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Bopara smashed former India batter, who bowls part-time off-spin, six sixes in an over. It was the fourth over of the match, whacking him to all corners of the ground in Mong Kok.

Bopara bludgeoned Uthappa for five consecutive sixes before the India skipper bowled a wide on the last ball. The England captain then again smacked the last ball out of the park, collecting 37 runs from the over.

Bopara didn't stop there but continued his destructive innings in the next over as he smacked his seventh consecutive sixes against Shahbaz Nadeem and notched up his half-century off just 14 balls. The England skipper retired after scoring 53 (14) as per the rule. He hit a total of eight sixes in his innings. He received decent support from Samit Patel who also played a sensational knock of 51 (18) with the help of four fours and five sixes in his innings as England got to 120/1 in six overs.

Bopara then dominated India with his bowling as he picked two wickets in one over which included the dismissal of Uthappa for a golden duck. India could only manage to score 105/3 despite Kedar Jadhav's 48 off 15 balls and lost the game by 15 runs.

This was India's third defeat in the tournament and they were officially eliminated from the tournament. Having lost to Pakistan in their opener on Friday, India needed a win against UAE to move to the quarterfinals but fell short by a run.