IND vs ENG: Record Of Both Teams At Headingley Ahead Of First Test

Hyderabad: India and England will kick off the five-match Test series between them on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. The series will mark the resumption of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle for both teams. After the first fixture is played at Hedingley, the bandwagon will move to other English iconic venues such as Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval.
India will be captained by the newly appointed leader, Shubman Gill. The team will be playing without the experience of two veterans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India’s record at the venue is mixed. Since playing their first match in 1952, India have managed to win only two Test matches out of the seven they played. One victory came under the leadership of Kapil Dev in 1986, and on another occasion, they emerged triumphant in 2002 under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly.
London 🚄 Leeds— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2025
'Train'ing with #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/I1gBsTu0PC
The team lost four and drew one in the remaining fixtures. The venue is known for its testing conditions for the batters, which provide swinging conditions.
Ahead of the first Test, Headingley, let us take a look at all the important stats at the venue.
India’s record at Hedingley
Matches played: 7
Results: 2 Won, 4 lost and 1 draw
Highest total: 628/8 declared in 2002
Lowest total: 78/10 in 2021
Most Runs: Dilip Vengsarkar (228)
Most Wickets: Roger Binny (7)
Some interesting facts about the Headingley Test
In India’s first-ever Test match at Headingley in 1952, the hosts emerged victorious by seven wickets under the leadership of Leonard Hutton.
Team news from Leeds ahead of a BIG week 📋— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2025
Ready to face @BCCI 👊
India’s first victory at Headingley came in June 1986 under the leadership of Kapil Dev, beating England by 279 runs.
The second and the most recent victory was in August 2002 when Sourav Ganguly and Co. beat the English outfit by 279 runs.
The last fixture played between India and England in Headingley was in 2021, when Joe Root’s England beat Virat Kohli’s India by an innings and 76 runs.