IND vs ENG: Record Of Both Teams At Headingley Ahead Of First Test

Hyderabad: India and England will kick off the five-match Test series between them on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. The series will mark the resumption of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle for both teams. After the first fixture is played at Hedingley, the bandwagon will move to other English iconic venues such as Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

India will be captained by the newly appointed leader, Shubman Gill. The team will be playing without the experience of two veterans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India’s record at the venue is mixed. Since playing their first match in 1952, India have managed to win only two Test matches out of the seven they played. One victory came under the leadership of Kapil Dev in 1986, and on another occasion, they emerged triumphant in 2002 under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly.

The team lost four and drew one in the remaining fixtures. The venue is known for its testing conditions for the batters, which provide swinging conditions.

Ahead of the first Test, Headingley, let us take a look at all the important stats at the venue.

India’s record at Hedingley

Matches played: 7

Results: 2 Won, 4 lost and 1 draw