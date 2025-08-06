IND vs ENG: Root Should Have Got Man Of The Series, Opines Harry Brook

Hyderabad: Star England batter Harry Brook has disagreed with India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s decision to name him as Player of the Series, saying the honour should have gone to Joe Root for having a prolific Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. As the series ended in a 2-2 draw, the head coach of each side chose one player from the opposition for the Player of the Series award.

Root should have been the Man of the series

While England head coach Brendon McCullum selected India skipper Shuman Gill, Gambhir ended up choosing Brook as England’s standout performer in the five-match series.

The right-handed batter carved a destructive knock of 111 runs from 98 balls on the fourth day of the last Test at the Oval. His knock put England on the verge of a successful chase, but the team collapsed, losing seven wickets for 66 runs.

While speaking on him getting the award, Brook opined that Root should be the man of the series.

"I didn’t score as many runs as Rooty (Joe Root), so I probably think he should be Man of the Series—and Man of the Summer again, like he has been for many years," Brook told the BBC.

"I think we’re in a great place. Obviously, it has been an awesome series. 2-2, I didn’t think it was going to be like this, to be honest."

England lost the Oval Test by six runs

Brook racked up 481 runs with an average of 53.44 while Root scored 537 runs with an average of 67.12 across the five-match series. Root emerged as the top run-scorer for the English side, but Brook is at No.5 in the list of top run-getters.

Brook formed a solid partnership with Root in the second innings, but the dismissal of both of the batters after scoring centuries flipped the situation in India’s favour, and England lost by six runs in the Oval Test.

"My thought process was just to try and hit as many runs as quick as possible. The game's done if we need 40 runs with me and Rooty in there. If I get out there, the game's still done. Obviously, it didn't work,” he said at the post-match presentation.

"At the time, I was very confident. If I'd got a quick 30 in the next couple of overs, then the game is done. That was my thought process. I always try and take the game on and put them under pressure... I wish I was there at the end,” he added.