Vaibhav Suryavanshi Surpasses Babar Azam With 143-Run Knock In Youth ODI Against England

Hyderabad: India's 14-year-old young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi first made waves in the IPL 2025 with his terrific performance, and now he is destroying the English bowlers in their own backyard. Vaibhav scored a century in the fourth youth ODI of the five-mtach series on Saturday at the has scored a century by batting explosively while playing for India Under-19 against England Under-19 in Worcester.
He has owned multiple records with a century knock. He overtook four players while achieving a unique feat.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history
Vaibhav played a knock of 143 runs from 78 deliveries laced with 13 boundaries and 10 sixes. He struck at a strike rate of 183.33. He has etched his name in the record books with a stellar knock.
Vaibhav reached to his century in just 52 balls. With his quick-fire knock, he surpassed Kamran Ghulam (53) of Pakistan to score the fastest hundred in youth ODI.
Fastest centuries in youth ODI in terms of balls
- 52 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India Under-19) vs England Under-19, 2025
- 53 - Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan Under-19) vs England Under-19, 2013
- 68 - Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh Under-19) vs England Under-19 2005-06
- 69 - Raj Angad Bawa (India Under-19) vs Uganda Under-19 2021-22
- 69 - Shaun Marsh (Australia Under-19) vs Kenya Under-19 2001-02
Vaibhav has overtaken Sarfaraz Khan, who earlier held the record of the youngest player to score the fastest century in a youth match for India. Sarfaraz scored a century against South Africa in 2013 at the age of 15 years 338 days, while Vaibhav is currently 14 years 100 days old.
Vaibhav has also become the youngest player to hit a century in a Youth ODI. He surpassed Bangladesh's Nazmul Hasan Shanto, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Hasan Raja in terms of record. Nazmul Hasan Shanto scored a century in a youth match at the age of 14 years 241 days, Babar Azam scored a century at the age of 15 years 48 days, and Hasan Raja scored a century at the age of 15 years 267 days.
Youngest player to score a century in a youth match
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi -14 years 100 days
- Najmul Hasan Shanto -14 years 241 days
- Babur Azam -15 years 48 days
- Babur Azam - 15 years 92 days
- Hasan Raja -15 years 267 days
India beat England by 55 runs
In this match, the Indian team batted first and scored 363 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs with the help of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's century. England's team was all out for 308 runs while chasing the target in 43.3 overs and lost the match by 55 runs.