IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs England First T20I Live Streaming?

India vs England First T20I Live Streaming Where To Watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Streaming ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The stage is set for an exciting clash as Suryakumar Yadav-led India square off against England in the first T20I of their highly anticipated five-match series. The action begins on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which is hosting a T20I after nearly three years. The last T20I match played at this venue was between India and West Indies on February 20, 2022 which was won by India by 17 runs.

For India, Mohammad Shami’s return to the squad adds a crucial experience boost to the team, while the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav is sure to bring fresh energy. On the other side, England, led by Jos Buttler, will be looking to start strong and put pressure on the hosts.

With both teams stacked with talent and hunger for success, this opening match is sure to be a captivating contest.

Let's take a look at the India vs England T20I Squads for the upcoming matches.

India vs England - T20I Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

When is the India vs England 1st T20I?

The India vs England 1st T20I will take place on Wednesday, 22 January 2025.

Where is the India vs England 1st T20I?

The India vs England 1st T20I will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.