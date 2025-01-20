ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs England First T20I Live Streaming?

India will take on England in the first game of the five-match T20I series to be played on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

India will take on England in the first game of the five-match T20I series to be played on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens Stadium.
India vs England First T20I Live Streaming Where To Watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Streaming (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 7:37 PM IST

Hyderabad: The stage is set for an exciting clash as Suryakumar Yadav-led India square off against England in the first T20I of their highly anticipated five-match series. The action begins on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which is hosting a T20I after nearly three years. The last T20I match played at this venue was between India and West Indies on February 20, 2022 which was won by India by 17 runs.

For India, Mohammad Shami’s return to the squad adds a crucial experience boost to the team, while the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav is sure to bring fresh energy. On the other side, England, led by Jos Buttler, will be looking to start strong and put pressure on the hosts.

With both teams stacked with talent and hunger for success, this opening match is sure to be a captivating contest.

Let's take a look at the India vs England T20I Squads for the upcoming matches.

India vs England - T20I Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

When is the India vs England 1st T20I?

The India vs England 1st T20I will take place on Wednesday, 22 January 2025.

Where is the India vs England 1st T20I?

The India vs England 1st T20I will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What Time does the India vs England 1st T20I Start in India?

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST in India. Make sure you're ready to enjoy the action as it unfolds.

Which TV Channel will Telecast the India vs England 1st T20I in India?

The TV broadcast of the 1st IND Vs ENG T20I will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the India vs England 1st T20I Live Online in India?

The live streaming of the 1st IND Vs ENG T20I will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

As India and England prepare for an exciting T20I series, here’s the complete schedule for the England Tour of India T20I series, 2025.

England Tour of India 2025: T20I Series Full Schedule

January 22, 2025 1st T20I: Eden Gardens Kolkata

January 25, 2025 2nd T20I: MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai

January 28, 2025 3rd T20I: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot

January 31, 2025 4th T20I: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune

February 2, 2025 5th T20I: Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

All 5 T20I games between India and England will begin at 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM UK Time).

Hyderabad: The stage is set for an exciting clash as Suryakumar Yadav-led India square off against England in the first T20I of their highly anticipated five-match series. The action begins on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which is hosting a T20I after nearly three years. The last T20I match played at this venue was between India and West Indies on February 20, 2022 which was won by India by 17 runs.

For India, Mohammad Shami’s return to the squad adds a crucial experience boost to the team, while the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav is sure to bring fresh energy. On the other side, England, led by Jos Buttler, will be looking to start strong and put pressure on the hosts.

With both teams stacked with talent and hunger for success, this opening match is sure to be a captivating contest.

Let's take a look at the India vs England T20I Squads for the upcoming matches.

India vs England - T20I Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

When is the India vs England 1st T20I?

The India vs England 1st T20I will take place on Wednesday, 22 January 2025.

Where is the India vs England 1st T20I?

The India vs England 1st T20I will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What Time does the India vs England 1st T20I Start in India?

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST in India. Make sure you're ready to enjoy the action as it unfolds.

Which TV Channel will Telecast the India vs England 1st T20I in India?

The TV broadcast of the 1st IND Vs ENG T20I will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the India vs England 1st T20I Live Online in India?

The live streaming of the 1st IND Vs ENG T20I will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

As India and England prepare for an exciting T20I series, here’s the complete schedule for the England Tour of India T20I series, 2025.

England Tour of India 2025: T20I Series Full Schedule

January 22, 2025 1st T20I: Eden Gardens Kolkata

January 25, 2025 2nd T20I: MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai

January 28, 2025 3rd T20I: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot

January 31, 2025 4th T20I: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune

February 2, 2025 5th T20I: Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

All 5 T20I games between India and England will begin at 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM UK Time).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IND VS ENG LIVE STREAMINGENG VS IND 1ST T20IINDIA VS ENGLAND T20 LIVE STREAMINGWHERE TO WATCH IND VS ENG 1ST T20IIND VS ENG 1ST T20I LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.