India vs England 5th Test: Visitors Suffer Massive Blow As Chris Woakes Gets Ruled Out

Hyderabad: England have suffered a massive blow as all-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy due to a shoulder injury. He landed awkwardly near the boundary rope to save a run on the first day of the decisive fifth Test of the series. Woakes was in pain after his fielding effort, and the physio came out to attend to him. Eventually, the all-rounder had to leave the field.

Statement from England and the Wales Cricket Board

The England cricket has announced that Woakes will not be available for the Oval Test anymore.

"At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the Test. A further assessment will take place at the end of the series," an ECB statement read.

Woakes gets left shoulder injured

All-rounder Chris Woakes dived on the boundary rope to save a run as Karun Nair punched a delivery on the off-side and held his shoulder immediately. England will now play with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

England will now rely on the trio of Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue to get the remaining four wickets in the Indian innings as India posted 204/6 on the scoreboard. The wicket is expected to get better to bat on the second and third day of the Test. Atkinson and Tongue were the best bowlers for England, taking two wickets each.

Shubman Gill broke multiple records on Day 1

The Indian Test skipper shattered a 59-year-old record held by Sir Gary Sobers of the West Indies. He went past Sobers’ record of scoring the most runs by an overseas captain in a Test series held in SENA countries. (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

Sobers had amassed 722 runs in the 1966 series in England. With just one run on the first day of the Test, Gill surpassed him, shattering his record.

He also broke Sunil Gavaskar’s record of scoring the most runs in a Test series by an Indian captain. The little master had scored 732 runs in the 1978-79 series against the West Indies. Gill surpassed the tally on the first day of the fifth Test.