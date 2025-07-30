ETV Bharat / sports

India vs England: Several Records On Verge Of Being Broken In The Oval Test

The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy is on the verge of breaking multiple records as the series heads into the fifth and final Test.

India vs England 5th Test
File Photo: England led by Ben Stokes are involved in a five-match series against India led by Shubman Gill (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST

Updated : July 30, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy will be played at The Oval from Thursday, and the series is on the cusp of creating history. The series has already witnessed some records being shattered, but there are some more landmarks which can be achieved in the series. Also, the series is at an interesting stage where England is leading by 2-1 and the final match will be a do-or-die contest for the visitors, while the hosts will need either a draw or a win to bag the series.

Most centuries in a Test series

Seventy years ago, in 1955, the Test series between Australia and the West Indies saw a total of 21 centuries across five matches. With one match yet to go, 18 centuries have been scored in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. Four more centuries and the series will ink its name in history as the series with the most hundreds.

India vs England 5th Test
Test series with most centuries (ETV Bharat)

Out of the 18 centuries scored in the series, 11 have been amassed by the Indian players. Shubman Gill leads the tally with four hundreds, while both Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have racked up two centuries each.

England have managed to rack up a total of seven tons so far, with former skipper Joe Root accounting for two of them.

Cricketer with the most centuries in a Test series

Indian opener Shubman Gill has been in scintillating form in the series so far, racking up a total of 722 runs with an average of 90.25. The right-handed batter has a chance to break a 70-year-old record held by Clyde Walcott of the West Indies. In the series against Australia in 1955, Walcott scored five centuries from five matches.

India vs England 5th Test
Cricketers with most centuries in a Test series (ETV Bharat)

With one match still to go, Gill has already inked multiple records as a player and a captain. Only one more century will take him to the top of the charts in the list, and the Indian skipper will eye to break the record.

KL Rahul on the cusp of breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s record

Sunil Gavaskar holds the record of scoring the most runs by an Indian opener on English soil. The little master scored 542 runs in the series against England in 1979. Rahul is only 32 runs away from shattering the record. Thus, he will have a big opportunity to ink his name in the record books.

Hyderabad: The fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy will be played at The Oval from Thursday, and the series is on the cusp of creating history. The series has already witnessed some records being shattered, but there are some more landmarks which can be achieved in the series. Also, the series is at an interesting stage where England is leading by 2-1 and the final match will be a do-or-die contest for the visitors, while the hosts will need either a draw or a win to bag the series.

Most centuries in a Test series

Seventy years ago, in 1955, the Test series between Australia and the West Indies saw a total of 21 centuries across five matches. With one match yet to go, 18 centuries have been scored in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. Four more centuries and the series will ink its name in history as the series with the most hundreds.

India vs England 5th Test
Test series with most centuries (ETV Bharat)

Out of the 18 centuries scored in the series, 11 have been amassed by the Indian players. Shubman Gill leads the tally with four hundreds, while both Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have racked up two centuries each.

England have managed to rack up a total of seven tons so far, with former skipper Joe Root accounting for two of them.

Cricketer with the most centuries in a Test series

Indian opener Shubman Gill has been in scintillating form in the series so far, racking up a total of 722 runs with an average of 90.25. The right-handed batter has a chance to break a 70-year-old record held by Clyde Walcott of the West Indies. In the series against Australia in 1955, Walcott scored five centuries from five matches.

India vs England 5th Test
Cricketers with most centuries in a Test series (ETV Bharat)

With one match still to go, Gill has already inked multiple records as a player and a captain. Only one more century will take him to the top of the charts in the list, and the Indian skipper will eye to break the record.

KL Rahul on the cusp of breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s record

Sunil Gavaskar holds the record of scoring the most runs by an Indian opener on English soil. The little master scored 542 runs in the series against England in 1979. Rahul is only 32 runs away from shattering the record. Thus, he will have a big opportunity to ink his name in the record books.

Last Updated : July 30, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IND VS ENG 5TH TESTINDIA VS ENGLAND TEST RECORDSKL RAHULSHUBMAN GILLINDIA VS ENGLAND

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.