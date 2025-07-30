India vs England: Several Records On Verge Of Being Broken In The Oval Test

Hyderabad: The fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy will be played at The Oval from Thursday, and the series is on the cusp of creating history. The series has already witnessed some records being shattered, but there are some more landmarks which can be achieved in the series. Also, the series is at an interesting stage where England is leading by 2-1 and the final match will be a do-or-die contest for the visitors, while the hosts will need either a draw or a win to bag the series.

Most centuries in a Test series

Seventy years ago, in 1955, the Test series between Australia and the West Indies saw a total of 21 centuries across five matches. With one match yet to go, 18 centuries have been scored in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. Four more centuries and the series will ink its name in history as the series with the most hundreds.

Test series with most centuries (ETV Bharat)

Out of the 18 centuries scored in the series, 11 have been amassed by the Indian players. Shubman Gill leads the tally with four hundreds, while both Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have racked up two centuries each.

England have managed to rack up a total of seven tons so far, with former skipper Joe Root accounting for two of them.

Cricketer with the most centuries in a Test series

Indian opener Shubman Gill has been in scintillating form in the series so far, racking up a total of 722 runs with an average of 90.25. The right-handed batter has a chance to break a 70-year-old record held by Clyde Walcott of the West Indies. In the series against Australia in 1955, Walcott scored five centuries from five matches.

Cricketers with most centuries in a Test series (ETV Bharat)

With one match still to go, Gill has already inked multiple records as a player and a captain. Only one more century will take him to the top of the charts in the list, and the Indian skipper will eye to break the record.

KL Rahul on the cusp of breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s record

Sunil Gavaskar holds the record of scoring the most runs by an Indian opener on English soil. The little master scored 542 runs in the series against England in 1979. Rahul is only 32 runs away from shattering the record. Thus, he will have a big opportunity to ink his name in the record books.