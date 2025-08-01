ETV Bharat / sports

India vs England 5th Test: Rain Threat Looming Over Day 2

Rain is likely to play a spoilsport on the second day of the fifth Test match between India and England at The Oval.

India vs England 5th Test
Rain is likely to interven in Oval Test (AFP)
Hyderabad: Only 64 overs were possible on the opening day of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy as rain took out a significant time from the match. The final Test is a do-or-die match for India, and the Men in Blue would require as many overs as possible, which could provide them the best shot at winning the title. But rain could be a hurdle.

The forecast on the second day is slightly better than the first day, but rain could cause multiple breaks in the proceedings. For the first few hours of the match, no rain interruption is anticipated, but there can be some rain breaks between 2 PM to 6 PM local time.

Rain forecast on Day 2

According to AccuWeather, the second session of the match is likely to be affected most as the rain probability is hovering between 40 to 50 % from 4 to 6 PM local time. Thus, if the forecast comes true, a few overs could be lost in the second session of the day.

India vs England 5th Test
Rain prediction according to accuweather (Screen grab from Accuweather)

All the previous matches have gone down on the last day, but this match might witness teams getting fewer overs to play. For India, it becomes significant as they need a win to level the series and avoid a defeat in the five-match series.

Karun Nair key for India

Although the team has lost six wickets, Karun Nair is at the crease, batting on 52 along with Washington Sundar. Nair has returned to the Test side after a long span, and the Oval Test is his last chance to make the most of it. India are at 204/6 and they would hope that the Nair-Sundar duo would take the team total over 300. India are playing without Jasprit Bumrah in the match and so the other bowlers will have to put in their best efforts

