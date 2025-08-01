Watch: Joe Root Gets Into Heated Argument With Pacer Prasidh Krishna

Hyderabad: England batter Joe Root was seen getting into a verbal spat with India pacer Prasidh Krishna on Friday on the second day of the Oval Test. Known to be one of the composed cricketers on the field, Root didn’t hold back when Prasidh had a go at him.

The whole fight

The whole incident happened in the 24th over of the innings after Prasidh beat the batter at the outside edge and threw some verbal volleys towards the batter. The continuous barrage of worlds fired up Root, and he didn’t hold back while responding with a fierce measure. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena made an intervention in time to separate the two players, as the exchange was heading for an ugly turn.

Mohammed Siraj also became involved in the whole fight and was seen getting into a verbal exchange with Root. Even by the end of the over, Root was seen speaking with the umpires, expressing his displeasure over the whole incident.

Prasidh was seen having a verbal altercation in the next over as well, but Root didn’t react this time.

Aakash Deep’s aggressive send-off to Duckett

The Indian bowler was seen giving a send-off to Ben Duckett. He put an arm around the Duckett and had a world while the batter was walking back to the pavilion. However, the England batter pulled away from the bowler.

109 runs in the opening session

England's openers smashed 109 runs in just 16 overs in the first session, laced with 21 boundaries. Duckett struck 43 runs from 38 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes. On the other hand, Crawley 64 from 57 balls, smashing 14 boundaries on his way. The duo disrupted the rhythm of the Indian bowlers to give a solid start to the team and a foundation for a decent total.

Earlier Indian innings was wrapped up on 224 as Karun Nair smashed a fifty with a knock of 57 runs from 109 deliveries. Apart from Karun Nair, none of the other batters managed to score a fifty, and the low total posted by England handed an advantage to them in the match.