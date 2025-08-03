IND vs ENG 5th Test: Numbers Favour India As England Set To Chase Record-374 At The Oval

Hyderabad: The fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy has reached an exciting stage. The match is likely to have an outcome as two days of play are left. India has set a massive target of 374, and England are at 50/1 by stumps on Day three. With Chris Woakes ruled out of the Test, England only have eight wickets remaining.

Yashasvi Jaiswal batted brilliantly in the second innings for India. He smacked a 6th Test hundred of his career to put India in a strong position. Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scored half-centuries to take the team to a decent total. India had a great chance at winning, as no team has chased a target of more than 300 in the fourth innings.

Successful run chases at The Oval

The historical record at the venue favours the Indian team, but England’s batting unit has the capability to complete the chase of 374. In the first match of the series, the hosts stunned everyone by chasing 371. Thus, the match can tilt in anyone’s favour. However, to win the match, the English team will have to break a 100-year-old record.

The highest successful chase at the venue is of 263 by England against Australia. Following are the highest run chases at the ground.

263 runs, England vs Australia, 1902

253 runs, West Indies vs England, 1963

242 runs, Australia vs England, 1972

225 runs, West Indies vs England, 1988

219 runs, Sri Lanka vs England, 2024

Only three instances when India failed to defend a 300-plus total

There have been only three instances in Test cricket when India lost despite posting a 300-plus target. Australia chased 339 in 1977 against India while England hunted a 300-plus target in July 2022 and June 2025.

Highest successful run chases in England

404 is the highest successful run chase in Test cricket in England, which was done by Australia in Leeds. Following is the list of the highest targets successfully taken down in red-ball cricket.