IND vs ENG: Akash Deep-Yashasvi Jaiswal Ink History With Hundred-Partnership

Hyderabad: The Indian duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep grabbed the limelight on the third day of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Gavaskar trophy with their historic partnership. Night watchman Akash Deep played an impressive knock of 66 runs laced with 12 boundaries. He forged a stand of 107 runs for the third wicket along with Jaiswal to make the ongoing five-match series a historic one.

Most centuries in a Test series since 2000

The century stand between Jaiswal and Akash Deep was a historic one as it clocked the 18th hundred partnership of the series. The number scripted the record of most hundreds in a Test series since 2000, surpassing 17 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2003-04. While Jaiswal continued after scoring a half-century, night watchman Akash Deep also played a stellar knock with a half-century.

India started the day on 75/2, and the contest was in balance with the possibility of the result going in favour of either side. The duo took India to a solid position in the match, and they were at 177/3 after the pair formed a solid stand.

England leading Test series 2-1

England are leading the Test series by 2-1, and the fifth Test of the series is a do-or-die contest for the Indian team. Also, the Indian bowling is playing without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, and they have dished out a clinical display so far.

Also, with Rishabh Pant not playing in the XI due to an injury, Dhruv Jurel is handling the wicketkeeping duties. By lunch on Day 3 of the Test match, India are leading by 166 runs with Jaiswal and Gill on the crease.