IND vs ENG 5th T20I: India Record Their Second Biggest Win With 150-Run Victory Against England

Indian team secured the five-match T20I series against England by 4-1 at home with a 150-run triumph in the final fixture of the series.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I
File Photo: India Cricket Team (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 10:34 PM IST

Mumbai: India continued their domination in the fifth and final fixture of the T20I series against England beating the opposition by 150 runs. Heading into the match, India were already leading the series by 3-1 and a terrific batsmanship from Abhishek Sharma made sure that the Indian side would end the series with the scoreline in their favour by 4-1.

Second biggest T20I win for India

The Indian team beat the opposition by 150 runs and registered their second-biggest win in the T20Is. The team bettered their previous record of beating Ireland by 143 runs in 2018 at Dublin. India’s biggest win in the shortest format is against New Zealand in 2023 when they beat the Blackcaps by 168 runs.

England bundled out on 97

Chasing a mammoth target of 247/9, England struggled from the start as the Indian bowlers didn’t give them any chance of staying in the hunt. Phillip Salt was fighting a lone battle from one end but none of the others managed to score more than 10 runs. Salt played a knock of 55 runs from 23 deliveries laced with seven boundaries and three sixes.

Mohammed Shami picked three wickets while playing only his second match after returning to international cricket. Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma picked two wickets each to contribute to a clinical display from the bowling unit.

India post 247/9 while batting first

Earlier in the match, Abhishek Sharma showcased a stellar display breaking a plethora of records during his ton. The left-handed batter played an extravagant knock of 135 runs from 54 deliveries laced with 13 sixes. The 24-year-old batter smashed the England bowlers to all parts of the ground. Shivam Dube scored 30 runs from just 13 balls during his stay at the crease and helped the team post a total of 247/9.

Abhishek also earned the Man of the Match Award for his performance in the fixture while Chakravarthy scalped 14 wickets in the series earning Player of the Series for his performance.

