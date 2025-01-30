India vs England 4th T20I: Free Drinking Water And Parking For Spectators At MCA Stadium

By Sajjad Sayyed

Pune: The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has made elaborate arrangements for the fourth T20I between India and England at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje here on January 31. India leads the five-match series 2-1, having won the first and second T20I at Kolkata and Chennai. England won the third game played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

With the match tickets completely sold out for the marquee clash, the MCA has made preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the T20I, which is returning to the venue after two years. The last T20I hosted by the MCA, played at the MCA Stadium Gahunje was between India and Sri Lanka on January 5, 2023.

Amid the rising cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Pune, the Maharashtra government and its department have issued specific guidelines. As part of the preventive measures, the MCA will provide free drinking water to all spectators, MCA Joint Secretary Santosh Bobde told ETV Bharat.

"The number of GBS cases is increasing, and we are following the state government’s instructions. Water at our stadium is purified through a three-step process before being provided to spectators free of cost," Bobde said.

Free Parking and Improved Access

To avoid congestion, the MCA has arranged 45 acres of free parking space for fans attending the match. Entry will be managed through five designated gates, and clear signboards and social media updates have been put in place to guide visitors. "We have designed special routes and parking zones, with videos and images shared on MCA’s official Instagram account for easy access," Bobde said.

Ample Drinking Water Supply

Spectators faced drinking water issues at the India versus New Zealand Test played at the venue in October 2024. The MCA official insists that this time around technical issues that affected water supply during the last India vs New Zealand Test match have been resolved.

"The MCA assured that adequate drinking water would be available throughout the stadium for the entire match. Since the match is scheduled for the evening, the risk of heatstroke is minimal, but arrangements have still been made to keep spectators hydrated," the MCA official added.

With all these measures in place, fans can expect a hassle-free experience while enjoying the high-voltage clash between India and England. The fifth and final T20I will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 2, 2025.