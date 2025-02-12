IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Inks History; Becomes First Indian To Score Century Across Formats At Same Venue

Ahmedabad: Indian opener Shubman Gill scored a century in the third ODI against England and scripted history. He became the first Indian to score centuries across all formats (Test, ODIs and T20Is) at the same venue as he amassed a hundred at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad. Also, he became the first Indian to amass a hundred in the 50th ODI. Also, Gill became the fastest Indian to reach seven hundred achieving the feat in just 50 innings. He broke Shikhar Dhawan’s previous record who reached seven ODI centuries in 54 innings.

The 95-ball ton from the right-handed batter was even more significant as he became the fifth batter across the globe to rack up hundreds across three formats. Gill now has centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Faf du Plessis (Wanderers), David Warner (Adelaide Oval), Babar Azam (National Stadium) and Quinton de Kock (Supersport Park) are the other four batters to achieve the same feat.

Gill scored a Test century against Australia in 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In a match that concluded in a draw, Gill played a knock of 128 runs while opening the innings. The 25-year-old played an innings of unbeaten 126 runs in a fixture against New Zealand in 2023.

Apart from Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli also contributed by scoring half-centuries. Kohli has shown signs of returning back to form after going through a rough patch in recent times by playing a knock of 52 runs while Iyer amassed 78 runs from 64 deliveries.

Shubman Gill’s sensational knock helped the Indian team breach the 300-run mark. The Indian team is already on an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.