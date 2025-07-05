IND vs ENG: Gill Breaks Sunny Gavaskar’s 54-Year-Old Record With 2nd Ton In Edgbaston Test

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill has been unstoppable in the ongoing Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, and he has been racking up record after record. The Indian skipper continued his scoring momentum in the second Test as well, scoring centuries in both innings of the Test match. There were speculations around the pressure of captaincy wearing him down, but Gill has shown that he is one of those characters who would not tremble in the moment of decisiveness. By scoring a hundred in the second innings of the second Test, Gill broke a 54-year-old record of Sunil Gavaskar.

Gill surpasses Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar

Gill shattered Kohli’s record of most runs by an Indian captain in a debut Test series. Kohli amassed 449 runs in the 2014-15 tour of Australia and Gill overtook the tally in only the fourth innings of his Test captaincy. He also became the Indian skipper to score 300 runs in a Test. Earlier, the record was held by Virat Kohli, who scored 243 and 50 in a Test match against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The 25-year-old is also in fourth position in the list of most runs by an Indian in a Test series in England. He is now behind Sunil Gavaskar (542), Virat Kohli (593), and Rahul Dravid (602) in the elite list.

Most importantly, Gill broke Gavaskar’s 54-year-old record of most runs by an Indian in a Test match. The veteran cricketer had scored 344 runs across two innings against the West Indies in 1971. Gill surpassed him when he hit a six to Shoaib Bashir in the 53rd over of the innings.

Also, he became only the third Indian captain to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

The highest aggregates for India in a Test match

369* - Shubman Gill vs ENG, Edgbaston, 2025

344 - Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, Port of Spain, 1971

340 - VVS Laxman vs AUS, Kolkata, 2001

330 - Sourav Ganguly vs PAK, Bengaluru, 2007

319 - Virender Sehwag vs SA, Chennai, 2008

309 - Virender Sehwag vs PAK, Multan, 2004

India's captains with hundreds in both innings of a Test