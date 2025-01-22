IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Free Metro Travel; TNCA Comes Up With New Offer For Ticket Holders In Chennai

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) came up with a new announcement including special benefits for the ticket holders of the second T20I between India and England. TNCA has announced that there will be free metro travel to and from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The first match of the T20I series between India and England will be played in Kolkata at Eden Gardens.

The second match of the series will be played at the Chepauk just after Pongal festivities in the city and the tickets for the fixture are already being sold out. A jam-packed crowd will be expected for the match as the two teams will lock horns against each other.

Earlier, Chennai Metro Rail had offered free tickets in partnership with TNCA during the matchdays in the IPL 2023. The initiative is taken with a focus on reducing potential traffic congestion around the stadium.

“Match ticket holders can avail free metro rides for both up and down journeys,” the TNCA announced on their ‘X’ handle.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is set to host an international fixture for the first time since the Test against Bangladesh in September 2024. Also, the stadium will be a white-ball match for the first time since the 2023 World Cup.

The Indian team arrived in Kolkata for the series opener on Saturday and scheduled a three-day training camp to prepare for the first T20I. Notably, the bowlers practised with a wet ball to get acclimatised to dewy conditions which are expected to occur during the match.

“If we know there is going to be heavy dew, you start preparing with the wet ball. You bowl with the wet ball during practice sessions. You field with the wet ball. So, these are the things that are within your control,” India captain Suryakumar Yadav said on the eve of the first T20I.

“We try to control all those factors during practice sessions so that, when the game comes, we are prepared.”