IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs England Second T20I Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Unfazed by ongoing fitness concerns surrounding pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, India’s T20 team is looking to replicate its dominating performance from the opening match against England in the second game of a five-match series on Saturday. Following a seven-wicket victory at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, India currently leads the series 1-0.

While the team would like to see Shami play considering to see has he overcomes his fitness and form concerns, his inclusion in the lineup will depend on further fitness evaluation. The 34-year-old was expected to participate in the first game after he actively participated in practice sessions, but his return was postponed as the management wanted to play with three spinners and a couple of all-rounders the lineup.

Nonetheless, India managed well in Kolkata without Shami, thanks to impressive performances from pacer Arshdeep Singh, who excelled with the new ball, and spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who went through England's middle order.

Playing XIs:

India (Not announced)- Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

England - Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.