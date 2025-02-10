IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Odisha Government Issues Show Cause Notice; Seeks Explanation For Floodlight Issue

Cuttack: The second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium was stopped for a brief period as there was some technical glitch regarding the floodlight. The Odisha government has now issued a show cause notice to the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) for the disturbance in the match.

Rohit Sharma’s scintillating knock and India’s dominating win were the most discussed points of the fixture. But, another incident grabbed the limelight when the play was stopped as the floodlight went off. The match was halted for around 30 minutes and the social media users slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ground staff for the same.

Odisha Government issues show cause notice to Odisha Cricket Association (Odisha Government, Sports and Youth Services Department)

In the notice issued by the Odisha government, they have asked for a detailed explanation and directed OCA to identify the persons responsible for it. The OCA has been given a deadline of 10 days in which they have to send the explanation.

India recorded a dominant win over England in the second fixture of the series as Rohit Sharma stitched a masterclass with the bat. He played a stellar knock of 119 runs from 90 deliveries while Shubman Gill played an innings of 60 runs. Rohit broke multiple records during his stay at the crease. Courtesy of Rohit's brilliant batting, India chased the target of 305 runs in a span of 44.3 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja shone with the ball taking three wickets for the national side. Ben Duckett and Joe Root racked up fifties for the visitors and they helped the team post a total of 304 runs.

With the victory, India took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. Both teams will be looking to prepare for the Champions Trophy through the series as they will next feature in the marquee event after the conclusion of the series.