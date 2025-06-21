ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Shubman Gill To Be Fined? India Captain Violates ICC Regulations On Day 1

India captain Shubman Gill violated the ICC’s regulations on the opening day of the first Test of the five-match series against England.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill was seen wearing black socks on the first day of the opening Test (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill’s captaincy got off to an impressive start as India dominated proceedings on the first day of the opening Test of the five-match series between India and England. Gill scored a scintillating century on the opening day at Headingley and helped the Indian team post 359/3 on the scoreboard. The right-handed batter’s knock was laced with some glorious drives, but his clothing in the match might push him into trouble.

Violation of ICC regulations

The Indian skipper violated the ICC’s clothing and equipment regulations on the opening day of the Headingley Test versus England on Friday. He wore black socks instead of the mandated white ones directed by the sport’s governing body.

According to clause 19.45 in the ICC rule book on the issues relating to clothing and equipment, a player must strictly wear white, cream or light grey-colour socks in Test cricket. The rule came into effect in May 2023, and Gill chose to wear the black socks during the match.

Notably, players must stick only to white, cream or light grey coloured socks, or they can wear the socks of the same colour as the colour of the playing trousers. Apart from the manufacturer’s identification, no other logos are permitted to be printed on the socks.

Will Shubman Gill face punishment?

The decision to take disciplinary action belongs solely to the match referee, Richie Richardson. If Richardson ruled that it is a Level 1 offence, Gill might face some punishment. The match official might impose a 10-20 % fine on the newly appointed India captain, depending on the match referee’s interpretation.

The fines for the Level 1 offence range from 0 to 50 % match fees, with possible demerit points being handed to the player. For the Level 2 offence, the player might face 50-100 % of the match fees. However, it is rare in offences related to clothing.

Century on Captaincy debut

Gill was batting at No.4 for the first time, a position that Virat Kohli had conquered before retiring from Test cricket. The right-handed batter raced to his fastest half-century (56 balls) in Test cricket. He amassed an unbeaten 127 runs from 175 deliveries, laced with 16 boundaries and a six.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill scored a century on Test captaincy debut (AP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal also played an impressive knock of 101 runs while opening the innings. Rishabh Pant is also batting at the crease with an unbeaten knock of 65 runs.

India were 359/3 at stumps on Day 1 thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill.

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill’s captaincy got off to an impressive start as India dominated proceedings on the first day of the opening Test of the five-match series between India and England. Gill scored a scintillating century on the opening day at Headingley and helped the Indian team post 359/3 on the scoreboard. The right-handed batter’s knock was laced with some glorious drives, but his clothing in the match might push him into trouble.

Violation of ICC regulations

The Indian skipper violated the ICC’s clothing and equipment regulations on the opening day of the Headingley Test versus England on Friday. He wore black socks instead of the mandated white ones directed by the sport’s governing body.

According to clause 19.45 in the ICC rule book on the issues relating to clothing and equipment, a player must strictly wear white, cream or light grey-colour socks in Test cricket. The rule came into effect in May 2023, and Gill chose to wear the black socks during the match.

Notably, players must stick only to white, cream or light grey coloured socks, or they can wear the socks of the same colour as the colour of the playing trousers. Apart from the manufacturer’s identification, no other logos are permitted to be printed on the socks.

Will Shubman Gill face punishment?

The decision to take disciplinary action belongs solely to the match referee, Richie Richardson. If Richardson ruled that it is a Level 1 offence, Gill might face some punishment. The match official might impose a 10-20 % fine on the newly appointed India captain, depending on the match referee’s interpretation.

The fines for the Level 1 offence range from 0 to 50 % match fees, with possible demerit points being handed to the player. For the Level 2 offence, the player might face 50-100 % of the match fees. However, it is rare in offences related to clothing.

Century on Captaincy debut

Gill was batting at No.4 for the first time, a position that Virat Kohli had conquered before retiring from Test cricket. The right-handed batter raced to his fastest half-century (56 balls) in Test cricket. He amassed an unbeaten 127 runs from 175 deliveries, laced with 16 boundaries and a six.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill scored a century on Test captaincy debut (AP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal also played an impressive knock of 101 runs while opening the innings. Rishabh Pant is also batting at the crease with an unbeaten knock of 65 runs.

India were 359/3 at stumps on Day 1 thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHUBMAN GILLICC RULES AND REGULATIONSCLOTHING AND EQUIPMENT IN TESTSIND VS ENG 1ST TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.