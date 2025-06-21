ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Shubman Gill To Be Fined? India Captain Violates ICC Regulations On Day 1

Shubman Gill was seen wearing black socks on the first day of the opening Test ( AP )

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill’s captaincy got off to an impressive start as India dominated proceedings on the first day of the opening Test of the five-match series between India and England. Gill scored a scintillating century on the opening day at Headingley and helped the Indian team post 359/3 on the scoreboard. The right-handed batter’s knock was laced with some glorious drives, but his clothing in the match might push him into trouble.

Violation of ICC regulations

The Indian skipper violated the ICC’s clothing and equipment regulations on the opening day of the Headingley Test versus England on Friday. He wore black socks instead of the mandated white ones directed by the sport’s governing body.

According to clause 19.45 in the ICC rule book on the issues relating to clothing and equipment, a player must strictly wear white, cream or light grey-colour socks in Test cricket. The rule came into effect in May 2023, and Gill chose to wear the black socks during the match.

Notably, players must stick only to white, cream or light grey coloured socks, or they can wear the socks of the same colour as the colour of the playing trousers. Apart from the manufacturer’s identification, no other logos are permitted to be printed on the socks.