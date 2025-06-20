IND vs ENG 1st Test: Disaster Debut For Sai Sudharsan As He Hits New Low For India After 14 Years

Hyderabad: The Test debut for Sai Sudharsan turned sour on Friday as the highly rated youngster suffered a nightmare start to his red-ball career. After playing just four deliveries, the left-handed batter was dismissed for a duck on his debut by Ben Stokes in the first match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headinglay. He became the first Indian batter to score a duck in his debut innings since 2011.

The 23-year-old was handed his India Test cap by senior batter in the team Cheteshwar Pujara before the start of the match. From the moment Sudharsan stepped onto the field, he looked nervous. Debuting in English conditions seemed to take a toll on him, and he was struggling to find a smooth transformation from T20 cricket to Tests. The Indian batter stuck to the knack of chasing wide deliveries from the shortest format on his debut as well, and that cost him his wicket.

He nicked a ball bowled down the leg-side from the all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith grabbed a sitter. The left-handed batter walked into the crease after KL Rahul (42) and Yashasvi Jaiswal had put together a 91-run partnership for the opening wicket. He survived a close LBW call from Brydon Carse on his debut ball, but was struggling throughout his stay at the crease.

Stokes bowled him a delivery straying down the leg side with two leg slips, and he tried to glance it for a boundary. The action from Sudharsan resulted in a nick, and India went into lunch on 92/2 on Day 1.

Embarrassing record for Sudharsan

Sudharsan’s debut came on a special day - 20 June. The date marks the same day when Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly debuted in 1996. Also, Virat Kohli debuted in 2011. The expectations were high on the Indian batter as he had shown terrific form in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for the Gujarat Titans.

Last time, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav scored a duck on their debut Test knock against the West Indies in 2011. After a gap of 14 years, Sudharsan replicated the same feat.