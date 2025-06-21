IND vs ENG 1st Test: Karun Nair Scripts World Record Even Before Walking Out To Bat

Hyderabad: Thanks to his consistent performances in the domestic circuit, Karun Nair got a chance to play in the national squad for the five-match Test series against England. The right-handed batter will be walking into bat at No.6 in the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds. However, he has achieved a unique record even before facing the first ball of his innings, scripting his name in the record books.

Karun Nair’s world record

Karun Nair last played for the Indian team in 2017 and has returned to the national setup after a long gap of eight years. He has missed 402 matches, becoming the player to miss the most consecutive international matches between two appearances in men’s cricket. He is the sole player in the world to miss more than 400 matches between two appearances.

Earlier, Rayad Emrit of the West Indies had missed 396 games between 2007 to 2018. Nair has shattered the previous record ahead of the start of the second day of play.

Karun Nair’s triple century

Karun Nair debuted for the Indian Test team in 2016 and accrued 374 runs from six matches, which include a triple century. However, he was kept out of the team in the next match. The right-handed batter has scored 46 runs from two matches.

Nair’s entry into the team courtesy of domestic performances

Nair played a key role in Vidarbha’s triumph in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, scoring 863 runs from 16 innings with an average of 49.60. Also, he was the highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare trophy with a tally of 779 runs.

Centuries from Jaiswal and Gill

Jaiswal slammed 101 runs while opening the innings, helping the team post a decent total on the first day of the Test. India skipper Shubman Gill played a knock of unbeaten 127 runs laced with 16 boundaries and a single six.

The Indian skipper owned multiple records during his impressive knock in Headingley. He became the fifth Indian captain to score a century on captaincy debut in Test cricket after Vijay Hazare, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli.