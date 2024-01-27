Loading...

India vs England 1st Test: India bowled out for 436, take 190 runs innings lead

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

Updated : Jan 27, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

Joe Root took four wickets as England bowled out India for 436, with the hosts taking a first-innings lead of 190 in the opening Test on Saturday.

Joe Root took four wickets as England bowled out India for 436, with the hosts taking a first-innings lead of 190 in the opening Test on Saturday.

Hyderabad: India was bowled out for 436 in the first innings of the first Test being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here in the first session of the third day.

India took an overall lead of 190 runs after bowling out England for 246 in the first innings. For India, on the morning of the third Day, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel resumed the innings.

Jadeja was however dismissed on 87 as he missed out a deserving hundred. The southpaw was trapped in front of the wickets by part time spinner Joe Root. The left handed batter smashed seven boundaries and two sixes in his 180 ball knock.

Jadeja and Axar shared a 78-run stand. Axar Patel (44) too could not many runs to his overnight score and was cleaned up by Rehan Ahmed. Axar's innings was laced with seven fours and a maximum. Axar, fondly known as 'Bapu' was the last man to be dismissed.

Notably, it was first instance where three India batters walked back to the pavilion between the score of 80-90 in a Test innings. The three batters include Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and the star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

For England, Joe Root was the pick of the bowlers, as he returned with figures of 4 for 79. England have an herculean task at hand, while the India spinners would be keen to give the hosts an win by an innings.

Read More

Last Updated :Jan 27, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

TAGGED:

India vs England 1st TestIndia 1st innings scoreInd vs Eng liveRavindra Jadeja

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.