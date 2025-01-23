IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Joins Yuvraj Singh In An Elite List With Brisk Fifty Against England

Kolkata: Abhishek Sharma played a scintillating knock in the opening fixture of the five-match T20I series. The left-handed batter played an impressive knock of 79 runs from just 34 deliveries laced with eight sixes. Abhishek completed his fifty in just 20 deliveries and scored the second-fastest fifty by an Indian batter against England. The 24-year-old is only behind his mentor Yuvraj Singh who reached his fifty in just 12 deliveries in the T20 World Cup 2007.

Abhishek started his T20I career with a century against Zimbabwe but failed to score a fifty in the next seven innings. However, the left-handed batter walked into the middle intending to improve his career stats with brilliant strokeplay. Abhishek played second fiddle at the start and let Sanju Samson go gung-ho from the other end. However, after Samson was dismissed in the fifth over, Abhishek started smashing the ball all over the park. His knock of 79 helped the Indian team hunt down the target of 133 runs in just 12.5 overs.

India opted to bowl after winning the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. Arshdeep Singh troubled the English batters with his seam movement and bounce in the powerplay. Thanks to a couple of blows from him, England were reduced to 17/2 in quick time. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel tightened the leash in the middle overs while Hardik Pandya also chipped in with two wickets. Skipper Jos Buttler was England's lone warrior, as he played a knock of 68 runs.

India chased down the target of 133 with ease as Abhishek played an explosive knock. Also, it was the biggest win for India against England in terms of the balls remaining.

Abhishek has amassed 335 runs from 13 T20Is so far with an average of 27.91 and an impressive strike rate of 183.06. The innings is likely to secure his place in the Indian team for the next few matches but he will have to prove his mettle as Yashasvi Jaiswal will be waiting in the wings to get into the side.