Ravindra Jadeja Becomes 1st Indian Left-Arm Spinner To Take 600 Wickets In International Cricket

Nagpur: Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the first Indian left-arm orthodox spinner to take 600 wickets in international cricket history. Jadeja achieved the incredible feat during the first ODI between India and England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday, February 6.

Jadeja was just three wickets away from achieving the milestone. He picked up dismissed former England skipper Joe Root, Jacob Bethell and Adil Rashid in the match. With this three-wicket haul, he became the most successful bowler in ODIs between India and England, surpassing veteran pacer James Anderson's tally of 40 wickets.

Jadeja also became the only third spinner and fifth Indian to achieve the feat. Former India skipper and legendary spinner Anil Kumble currently leads the most wicket tally for India across formats with 953 scalps in 401 games. The list is followed by Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently announced retirement from all formats of the game, with 765 scalps in 287 matches, Harbhajan Singh 707 wickets in 365 matches and Kapil Dev 687 wickets in 356 matches.

The southpaw now has 323 wickets in Test cricket, 54 wickets in T20Is and 223 wickets in ODIs. He currently stands at fourth place in the leading wicket-taker list by left-arm spinners in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya tops the list with 323 wickets, followed by Shakib Al Hasan (317), and Daniel Vettori (305).

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in international cricket:

Anil Kumble: 953 wickets in 401 matches

Ravi Ashwin: 765 wickets in 287 matches

Harbhajan Singh: 707 wickets in 365 matches

Kapil Dev: 687 wickets in 356 matches

Ravindra Jadeja: 600 wickets in 325 matches

Most wickets in India vs England ODIs: