India vs England 1st ODI: Harshit Rana Claims Unique Feat On His ODI Debut

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Harshit Rana scripted history on his debut with his three-wicket haul as he achieved a very unique feat during the first ODI between India and England at Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium here on Thursday, February 6.

Rana became the first Indian bowler to pick up at least three wickets on his debut across all formats. Rana picked up three wickets for 53 runs on his debut while taking three-for in the first innings of the Perth Test vs Australia last November. Rana claimed for 33/3 in the recently concluded Pune T20I where he became the first Indian cricketer to make his debut as a concussion substitute when he replaced Shivam Dube who got hit on his head twice in the final over of India's innings.

Harshit Rana played an instrumental role in helping India bowl out England for a below-par score of 248 runs. He picked the wickets of southpaw opener Ben Duckett (32), Harry Brook (three-ball duck) and dangerous hitter Liam Livingstone (5).

India's two debutants -- Rana and Yashasvi Jaiswal -- combined to get rid of Duckett. Yashasvi Jaiswal, stationed at midwicket, ran back 21 meters before completing a jaw-dropping full-stretch dive catch off Rana’s bowling. Rana struck again just two balls later, forcing Harry Brook to edge behind KL Rahul, who completed a regulation catch.