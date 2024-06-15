ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Canada Live: The Match Has Been Called off Due to Wet Outfield

The rain threat looms large over Lauderhill amidst a flash flood warning in the region as a confident India aim to make it four wins in a row when they face Canada in their last Group ‘A’ match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Saturday.
Florida (USA): The rain threat looms large over Lauderhill amidst a flash flood warning in the region as a confident India aim to make it four wins in a row when they face Canada in their last Group ‘A’ match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Saturday.

With three consecutive wins, India have already qualified for the Super Eight stage, to be held entirely in the West Indies and are well on their way to top the Group A points table, even if rain washes out their match against Canada.

On the other hand, Canada have given ample proof of their talent as debutants in the T20 World Cup, including getting a 12-run win over Ireland. Nicholas Kirton has batted with a high strike rate, while Aaron Johnson can also be thrilling with his batting on a particular day.

LIVE FEED

9:17 PM, 15 Jun 2024 (IST)

Match result

The match has been abandoned. The umpires had the inspection twice, but the weather was still overcast and there was no sun for the ground to dry. he umpires had the inspection, spoke to the chief groundsman then conveyed the message to the match referee before informing the two teams.

8:16 PM, 15 Jun 2024 (IST)

Update

There will be another inspection at 11:30 local and 21:00 IST.

7:32 PM, 15 Jun 2024 (IST)

Toss

The update from the venue is that the outfield is still damp, and there's going to be an inspection at 10.30am local. So the toss has been delayed.

