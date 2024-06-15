The match has been abandoned. The umpires had the inspection twice, but the weather was still overcast and there was no sun for the ground to dry. he umpires had the inspection, spoke to the chief groundsman then conveyed the message to the match referee before informing the two teams.
India vs Canada Live: The Match Has Been Called off Due to Wet Outfield
Published : Jun 15, 2024, 7:34 PM IST|
Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 9:20 PM IST
Florida (USA): The rain threat looms large over Lauderhill amidst a flash flood warning in the region as a confident India aim to make it four wins in a row when they face Canada in their last Group ‘A’ match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Saturday.
With three consecutive wins, India have already qualified for the Super Eight stage, to be held entirely in the West Indies and are well on their way to top the Group A points table, even if rain washes out their match against Canada.
On the other hand, Canada have given ample proof of their talent as debutants in the T20 World Cup, including getting a 12-run win over Ireland. Nicholas Kirton has batted with a high strike rate, while Aaron Johnson can also be thrilling with his batting on a particular day.
LIVE FEED
Match result
-
🚨 UPDATE 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2024
The #CANvIND match has been called off due to wet outfield.
Both the teams share a point each.#T20WorldCup | #TeamIndia

Update
There will be another inspection at 11:30 local and 21:00 IST.
-
Next inspection at 11:30 AM Local Time (9:00 PM IST).
Next inspection at 11:30 AM Local Time (9:00 PM IST).#T20WorldCup | #TeamIndia | #CANvIND https://t.co/jIH8wRCF0w
Toss
The update from the venue is that the outfield is still damp, and there's going to be an inspection at 10.30am local. So the toss has been delayed.
-
🚨 UPDATE from Florida 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2024
Toss delayed due to wet outfield.
Next inspection at 10.30 AM Local Time (8 PM IST).
Stay Tuned for more updates. ⌛️#T20WorldCup | #TeamIndia | #CANvIND
