India vs Bangladesh | We Can Get out of Tough Situations: Axar Patel

North Stand (Antigua and Barbuda): As India go into their second Super Eight match, this time against Bangladesh in Antigua where the pitch turns and heads roll, Axar Patel said that the decision to field three left-arm spinners has been instrumental in Team India’s Super 8 success.

The combination of Patel, along with two other left-arm spinners (one wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav and the other being Ravindra Jadeja), has provided India with a versatile and effective bowling attack, crucial for their victories so far.

“There's an advantage with our combination of two finger spinners and one wrist spinner. Communication within the unit is key, and we adapt based on what the team needs at any given moment and also by giving our inputs to each other regarding the pitch responses to bowling," Patel stated, emphasising the strategic depth and co-ordination among the bowlers.

In their match against Afghanistan, Patel highlighted the importance of sticking to the basics and not underestimating the opposition. "Many of their players have global league experience. You can't underestimate them. We stuck to our basics and our plans, and it paid off," he said, noting the disciplined approach that led to their triumph.

Bowling after a world-class pacer like Jasprit Bumrah has its unique challenges and advantages. Patel explained how he focuses on his strengths and adapts to the pitch conditions rather than dwelling on the previous bowler's performance.

"With the quality of bowlers we have, you know we can get out of tough situations. I focus on my strengths and adapt to the wicket. Thinking too much about what others have done can add unnecessary pressure," he explained, detailing his strategy of varying pace and length to suit the pitch conditions.

Patel also shared insights into his approach against top batsmen like Suryakumar Yadav. "In T20, it's crucial to stay ahead of the batter. I watch videos, predict their moves, and adjust my line and length. It’s about making them uncomfortable," he revealed, showcasing the tactical acumen required in high-stakes matches.

During team debriefing sessions, while individual performances are acknowledged, the focus remains on handling crucial moments. Patel emphasized the importance of those critical overs that can sway the game's outcome.

"It's about those 1-2 overs that can change the game. We analyse who managed critical situations well, even if they didn’t have the best day overall. Planning for the next match is always a priority," he noted.

When discussing Bumrah, Patel praised his clarity and execution. "Bumrah knows what he's doing. The bowling coach doesn't interfere much, just supports his mindset and plans," he added, highlighting the confidence in Bumrah's abilities.

Looking ahead, Patel expressed optimism about Afghanistan's potential. "They have the talent and hunger to improve. Their senior players like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are constantly learning and sharing knowledge. I believe Afghanistan will do even better in the coming years," he predicted, acknowledging their growth and commitment.

As India prepares for their next Super Eight challenge against Bangladesh, Patel's insights reveal a team focused on strategic depth, adaptability, and continuous improvement, aiming for the ultimate prize of the World Cup title.