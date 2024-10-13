ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: All Records Broken In Hyderabad During India’s 133-Run Record Win

The third T20I between India and Bangladesh played in Hyderabad saw several records being smashed by the hosts.

Hyderabad: The third T20I of the bilateral series between India and Bangladesh in Hyderabad saw a run-fest on display as the Indian batters smacked boundaries every now and then. They posted the second-highest T20I total of 297/6 and are placed only behind the highest score of 314/3 for Nepal vs Mongolia.

The Indian batters started going gung-ho from the very first delivery and it resulted in a mammoth total. Sanju Samson scored a blistering hundred while Suryakumar Yadav amassed a half-century at a brisk pace. Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandy also played cameos at the back end to help the team pile up a huge total.

Courtesy of an aggressive start from the Indian openers, the team registered its highest powerplay score of 82/1 in T20Is. The previous best was 82/2 against Scotland in Dubai. Also, Samson scored the second-fastest T20I hundred by an Indian after Rohit Sharma reached the milestone in 40 deliveries. Rohit Sharma scored a T20I century against Sri Lanka in Indore in 35 balls seven years back. Also, it was the highest boundary count (47) in a T20I innings and they surpassed the previous record of the Czech Republic who scored 43 boundaries against Turkey in 2019.

The Indian bowlers showcased a collective effort to restrict Bangladesh on 164/7. Ravi Bishnoi picked three wickets while Mayank Yadav picked a couple of wickets.

List of records broken during the match

  • Joint-highest PowerPlay score for India in T20Is - 82/1
  • Second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is - Sanju Samson - 40 balls
  • Second-highest second-wicket partnership for India in T20Is - 173 runs by Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson
  • India's highest team total in T20Is - 297/6
  • Highest score by a full-member nation in T20Is - 297/6
  • Fourth-most runs scored by an Indian in an over in T20Is - 30 - Sanju Samson vs Rishad Hossain

