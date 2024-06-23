India vs Bangladesh | Approach Should Be Aggressive: Kuldeep on Success in Caribbean

North Sound (Antigua): The twelfth knight and water boy for Team India in America, Kuldeep Yadav, made a striking comeback as India's Super Eight specialist, taking 3 for 19 in India's comprehensive victory over Bangladesh in Antigua.

This stellar performance marked his continued excellence in the business end of the tournament, where he has now taken five wickets across two matches, following his 2 for 32 against Afghanistan in Barbados.

India's strategic decision to hold Kuldeep back for the Caribbean leg of the tournament proved fruitful, as the pitches here were expected to favour his left-arm wrist spin more than those in the USA.

"I was helping out the teammates and carrying the drinks [in the US]. That is more like playing. I would have loved to bowl there. But it's more like an Australian sort of wicket," Kuldeep said with a hint of humour.

However, Kuldeep knew his time would come once they returned to the islands where he made both his white-ball debuts for India during the 2017 West Indies tour. "Here I made my T20 [and] ODI debut back in 2017. I knew the conditions very well, just the length and trying to vary my pace. So, it's perfect for spinners to come here and bowl," he explained.

Despite the unconventional approach of introducing a bowler so late in the tournament, Yadav did not feel any added pressure. "It's very important to play every game, take every game as a normal game. Now obviously we're playing at Super Eight, and we have a lot of pressure as well. We're going to play Australia in a couple of days' time. The wickets are good for spinners, as you have seen in the last few games as well. Nothing changes. I've got four overs to bowl, and that was my plan. Just sticking with the length and varying my pace. For me, it's nice."

Bowling in the middle phase, Kuldeep's first over was wicketless, but he struck in each of his next three. He outfoxed Tanzid Hasan with a fizzing googly that jagged back in and cannoned into the front pad. Towhid Hridoy was next, falling to a straight one that struck the back pad. After Shakib Al Hasan slog-swept a looping delivery for six, Yadav tossed up another, tempting a slower pace and extra bounce, which resulted in a top edge and his third wicket.

The chinaman’s performance was a masterclass in adapting to the conditions. Bowling from the Sir Andy Roberts End, he took advantage of the cross breeze, which posed challenges for left-handed batters hitting into the wind and right-handers playing outside off stump.

"It was difficult from this end as a spinner because my rhythm is not like a running rhythm; it's more like a one-step and then aggressive. I didn't think about the wind, just the length matters. And obviously reading the batter what they are expecting from me, just reading one step ahead, what they are thinking," Kuldeep noted. "So just keeping this in mind and changing the line and length, and obviously they were targeting the windy side, and just reacting to what they are doing."

The left-arm spinner’s ticking mind in high-pressure situations has been a plus for Sharma. "When the other team needs 10 or 12 runs per over and the batter's going against you, my plan is to just stick with the length. When they try to attack you, if you have a proper plan against them and you are bowling in the better length, you have maximum chances of getting the batter out. So that is my thinking, not thinking I have to get him out, just the length."

Addressing the influence of IPL experience, Yadav highlighted its significance. "What you experience in IPL is what you are experiencing in the T20 World Cup. For any spinner around the globe, the length matters a lot, especially in this format where you have to read what the batters are trying to do. The approach should be aggressive. So that is actually helping me during IPL and it's actually helping me in the T20 World Cup,” he asserted.

All said, Yadav's return to the playing squad has been a testament to his skill and strategic acumen, playing a crucial role in India's journey through the Super Eight. With an upcoming match against Australia, his contributions will be pivotal as India aims to secure their place in the semifinals if, that is, pitch conditions at Saint Lucia do not demand an extra pacer.