Rohit, Virat Arrive in Chennai for First Test Against Bangladesh

Chennai: India skipper Rohit Sharma and batting stalwart Virat Kohli arrived here for the first Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to commence on September 19. Wearing a yellow jersey, Rohit was seen emerging from the airport escorted by security personnel, in a PTI Video on Thursday night, while Kohli came directly to Chennai from London on an early-morning flight.

The likes of India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had earlier reached the city on Thursday.

The players are returning to the field after a much-needed break of more than a month and would look to put behind the disappointment of losing the ODI series against Sri Lanka in August and get back to winning ways quickly under new coach Gautam Gambhir.

This will be India's first Test under Gambhir and his new support staff, and it would be interesting to see how Rohit's side approaches the game against a Bangladesh team which is riding a wave following their 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan.