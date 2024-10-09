Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Teaches Hindi To Morne Morkel Before IND vs BAN 2nd T20I

Delhi: Before the Indian men's cricket team took on Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, captain Suryakumar Yadav got busy teaching 'Hindi' language bowling coach Morne Morkel.

On Wednesday, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a special practice session video on its official social media handle. In a one minute and six seconds long video, Suryakumar Yadav engaged in a fun conversation with bowling coach Morne Morkel, who hails from South Africa and tried to teach him Hindi.

Suryakumar said "Kya hua, kuch bolo" to which Morne couldn't reply and jokingly said to cut the footage. The Indian captain was also spotted playing some swanky shots during the training.

Men in Blue registered a dominating 7-wicket victory in the first T20I in Gwalior, taking a lead in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh 1-0.

Bangladesh, often considered gritty competitors, failed to live up to expectations, while India asserted their dominance on home soil as the Rohit Sharma-led side handed them a thrashing defeat, winning the series 2-0.

The Bangladesh side might make some changes in the playing XI while India are highly unlikely to retain their lineup and would aim to replicate their perfect show in the second clash. The match is expected to be a high scoring game with only sub 65-metre square boundaries on either side of the ground.