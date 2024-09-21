Rohit Sharma Becomes Oldest India Captain To Achieve Historic Feat During Bangladesh Test

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): India captain Rohit Sharma has added another feather in his cap as he became the oldest India skipper to score 1000 runs in a calendar year. The 37-year-old achieved this landmark during his short stay at the crease in the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, here on Friday.

Rohit has been in phenomenal form ever since 2023 as he racked runs in the ODI World Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup 2024 and Interestingly, at a strike rate over 125 in both elite tournaments.

In the ongoing year, the 37-year-old has scored 1001 runs from 27 innings at an average of 41.70 with three hundred and six fifties. Rohit started the year with knocks of 39 and 16* against South Africa as India registered a historic maiden Test win in Cape Town and drew the two-match series level at 1-1, becoming the only second captain to draw the three-match series in Rainbow nation.

The right-hand batter further suffered back-to-back ducks against Afghanistan in T20Is but then played remarkable innings of 121 off 69 balls. He further played a crucial role in India’s victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 finishing as the second-highest run scorer of the tournament. His innings against Australia off 92 runs will be cherished for a longer period of time.

The Indian captain racked up 257 runs from eight innings at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70 with three fifties leading India to T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados. However, in the press conference, he announced his retirement from T20I cricket.

Rohit further finished as the highest run scorer of the ODI series against Sri Lanka scoring 157 runs from three innings at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 141.44.

In Tests, the India captain has accumulated 466 runs from 13 innings at an average of 38.83 registering two hundreds and one half century. However, the opening batter failed to make an impact on the game with the bat in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh getting dismissed for scores of 6 and 5 in two innings respectively.

