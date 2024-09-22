India vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin Breaks Plethora Of Records In Chennai Test; Equals Shane Warne In Elite List

Chennai: Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dished out an impressive performance in the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram stadium. The veteran cricketer first pulled of a rescue act for the national side in the first innings with a century and then picked a five-wicket haul in the second innings of Bangladesh.

Ashwin joins Shane Warne

The 38-year-old took his 37th five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Sunday. The fifth wicket of his spell came for Ashwin in the 58th over. He bowled a flighted delivery to Mehidy Hasan Miraz and the batter tried to loft it straight down the ground. However, he was caught in the deep by the fielder and that etched his name in the history books.

The Tamil Nadu-based cricketer equalled Shane Warne who has also picked 37 five-fers in Test cricket. Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan is at the top with 67 five-wicket hauls from 133 Test matches. Richard Hadlee and Anil Kumble have 36 and 35 five-wicket hauls to their names respectively.

Oldest Indian cricket to take five-wicket haul

Ashwin is proving that age is just a number with his performances in Test cricket. He registered the record of becoming the oldest Indian cricketer to pick a five-wicket haul on Monday. Aged 38 years and five days, he surpassed Vinoo Mankad’s 68-year-old record. Mankad had picked five Test wickets against Pakistan in 1955 at the age of 37 years and 307 days.

Century and five-for the fourth time

Ashwin also scored a century and picked a five-wicket haul in the same Test match for the fourth time in his career. He is currently at the second position in the list of players to do so in red-ball cricket. Ian Botham has done the same on five occasions in Test cricket.

Most wickets in the fourth innings for India

Ashwin also surpassed Anil Kumble’s tally of 94 wickets in the fourth innings to become the Indian bowler to take the most wickets in the fourth innings of the Test match.