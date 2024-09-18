Probable Records That Can Be Broken During India vs Bangladesh Series

Hyderabad: The First Test of the two-match series between India vs Bangladesh will begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Thursday, September 19, 2024. There will be plenty of records that can be broken by Indian players like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin while the team India will extend their record home series winning streak to 18. Let's have a look at the records which can probably be broken.

Most Test Series-winning streak

If India manages to clinch or draw the series, India will extend their series-winning streak to 18 series, having not lost any series since December 2012, when they lost 2-1 against England.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit would be eying to accomplish two milestones during the series and has two milestones to look for during the series. The right-hand batter can become India's highest six-hitter if he smashes eight more maximums in the Tests. He currently sits at the second spot with 84 sixes in the list topped by former India opener Virender Sehwag with 91. England skipper Ben Stokes (131), former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Brendon McCullum (107) and swashbuckling Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist (100) are the top three sixes in the world. If the 37-year-old goes on a big six-hitting spree in these two games, he could also become only the fourth overall and first Indian batter to have smashed 100 sixes in Tests.

The 'Hitman' is also on the cusp of completing half-centuries in international tons. With 48 centuries in 483 games, he is just two hundred away from achieving the 50 international centuries milestone, becoming the only third Indian batter and overall 10th player to do so. Before him, only Sachin Tendulkar (100 centuries) and Virat Kohli (80 centuries) were among the Indians who have crossed a half-century of centuries in international cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is on the brink of achieving major milestones in international cricket. With 455 wickets from 183 innings in India, Ashwin is just 22 wickets away from surpassing Anil Kumble’s (476 in 204 innings) record for the most wickets in international cricket played at home.

Ashwin also needs just nine more scalps to surpass former legendary pacer Zaheer Khan’s record of 31 wickets and become the highest wicket-taker in India vs. Bangladesh Test matches.

The right-arm off-spinner needs just one more fifer to take the solo lead in this World Test Championship (WTC) history, having equalled Nathan Lyon for the most five-wicket hauls with 10 each. In terms of overall wickets in WTC history, Ashwin, with 174 wickets, is just 14 away from surpassing Lyon’s 187. In the WTC 2023-25 campaign, Ashwin currently has 42 wickets. He needs only 10 more to surpass Josh Hazlewood, who leads the cycle with 51 wickets.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is a little away from breaking the massive record of Sachin Tendulkar in International cricket as he needs just 58 runs to become the fastest player to hit 27,000 runs in International cricket, breaking Tendulkar's record of 27,000 runs in 623 innings. Kohli has made 26942 runs in 591 innings.

Meanwhile, the former Indian skipper needs just 11 runs to reach 12,000 International runs at home and become just the fifth player across formats and is the only active player to do so.

Kohli, whose eyes will be on completing 9,000 runs during the series, has made 8848 runs in Test cricket so far and needs only 152 runs to achieve the mark, making him the fourth Indian to have hit this many runs in the format.