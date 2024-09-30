ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs BAN: Mominul Haque Becomes 2nd Bangladesh Batter To Hit Test Century In India

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Mominul Haque, who holds the record for most centuries in Test for Bangladesh, became the second Bangladesh to score a Test hundred in India on the fourth day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh. He joined the former Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim's in the elite list.

Mominul Haque (AP)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Former skipper Mominul Haque smashed a dogged hundred and became the second Bangladesh batter to score a Test century in India during the fourth day's play of the second Test in Kanpur.

The 35-year-old, who holds the record for most centuries for Bangladesh, scored his 13th Test century off 172 balls with a sweep shot along the ground through backward square leg against India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Mushfiqur Rahim was the first Bangladeshi to score a hundred in India.

Resuming from his day one score of 40, the batter came out to bat after missing two and a half days of play at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium due to rain and wet outfield. His innings had 16 fours and one six. The southpaw displayed great determination and grit while pacing pacers earlier in the day, leaving balls outside the stump line. However, once Indian captain Rohit Sharma brought on spinners, he clarified his intentions, playing sweep at regular intervals. The former captain's century propelled Bangladesh to 205/6 in 66 overs, with only five sessions remaining in the Test.

Mominul Haque played a crucial role in helping his Bangladeshi build after a poor start at 29/2. He formed a valuable 51-run partnership with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, providing a much-needed reprieve for the team. However, after Shanto's dismissal, Mominul didn't get much support from the other batters as they kept playing weird shots and losing wickets, but he still managed to hold the innings together. The Bangladesh side has been bundled out for 233 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja took the final wicket of the Bangladesh side and became the second fastest Indian to complete 300 wickets in Test cricket after Ashwin. He is also the seven in the Indian to achieved his significant milestone.

In his 65th Test, Mominul continues to be a significant contributor to Bangladesh's cricketing success, having racked up over 4,200 runs at an impressive average of over 37. With 13 centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name, he ranks as Bangladesh's fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, trailing only behind stalwarts like Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, and Shakib Al Hasan.

