India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India March Into Semis With 50-run Victory

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India 77/3 after 8.3 overs

The run rate has taken a hit after Rohit's dismissal but this will be the building phase of the innings of the Indian side as the aggressor in the Rohit-Kohli duo has been dismissed. The plan for today seems like Kohli sticking to his anchor role while batters at the other end try to play with aggression.

Kohli is also hitting some aggressive shots in between and his wristwork to whack a six against Mustafziur over deep midwicket in the sixth over was mesmerising. Another six straight down the ground in the eighth over from Kohli and he is timing his strokes very well now. But, a wicket against the run of play came in the ninth over as Kohli walked down the track to hit Tanzim for a big shot but the stumps were shattered as he missed the stroke. Suryakumar Yadav also follows him back to the pavilion after hitting a six and India might be in trouble now.