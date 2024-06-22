The game just kept slipping away from Bangladesh in the last five overs and they were not able to find their way back into the contest. Bumrah struck in the 16th over dismissing well-settled Shanto (40) and that opened the floodgate. Bangaldesh then lost three wickets in the next four overs as the duo of Arshdeep and Bumrah didn't allow them to free their arms. Rishad Hossain shown a ray of hope for the chasing side scoring 24 runs from just 10 balls but his knock was cut short by Bumrah and Bangladesh ended up pretty short of the target in the end.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India March Into Semis With 50-run Victory
North Sound (Antigua): Indian team displayed a clinical effort to reach into the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a victory over Bangladesh by 50 runs in the Super 8 clash. Hardik Pandya starred with the bat for the Indian side with a knock of unbeaten 50 runs from just 27 deliveries laced with four boundaries and three sixes. His knock helped the team post 196/5.
Kuldeep Yadav shined with the ball for the Indian side taking three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh chipped in with two wickets each. The bowling unit restricted the opposition to 146/8 and carved out an easy win.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh 146/8 after 20 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh 108/4 after 15 overs
Batters are unable to read Kuldeep's deliveries and Towhid Hridoy is the next batter to fall victim to it. He goes for a slog sweep against Kuldeep. The bowler bowled a tossed-up delivery on off which tuned in slightly and hit on the pads of the batter. The umpire adjudged him out and even a review was not enough to reverse the decision. Shakib also falls prey to Kuldeep's spin and takes a walk back to the pavilion.
Shanto is playing a valiant knock from one end and Bangladesh will rely on him to take them towards a victory.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh 67/2 after 10 overs
Bumrah is a lethal bowler on any surface and he showcased in the sixth over inducing an outside off Tanzid Hasan. But, Pant who is usually quick behind the wickets was late this time around and failed to grab the catch. The required run rate is rising for the batting side but India needs to take wickets as a well-set batter can accelerate the scoreboard later as well.
The spinners restricted the batters conceding only five and three runs in the seventh and eighth over respectively. However, Shanto smoked a six over deep backward square leg with a pull. 14 runs in the ninth over. Kuldeep provided an important breakthrough dismissing Tanzid with a goodly and the batter was caught plumb.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh 38/1 after 5 overs
The game was in balance till the Bangladesh openers amassed 27 runs from four overs without losing any wickets. They were not scoring up to the required run rate but having wickets in hand was a big advantage. Litton decided to switch the gears and came up with a pull against a short delivery from Hardik over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. But, he tried another pull on the next delivery as well but mistimed it. Suryakumar made a good run to take a diving catch.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India 196/5 after 20 overs
Dube started the death overs with a bang as he smacked a six over cow corner in the 16th over and then whacked one more in the next over straight down the ground while facing Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Dube then blasted one more six in the 18th over but Rishad clean bowled him on the next ball. Hardik took charge of things after Dube's dismissal and scored two sixes after that and to sign off, 18 runs from the last over which helped Pandya complete his fifty.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India 134/4 after 15 overs
Pant was looking in good touch and he was building a partnership with Shivam Dube. However, Pant tried to play a reverse sweep against Rishad in the 12th over and ended up giving a catch at the short third man. Hardik Pandy then joined Dube in the middle. He inked some carnage in the 15th over with a four and a six. The duo now needs to take the innings forward and aim for a total of around 200.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India 77/3 after 8.3 overs
The run rate has taken a hit after Rohit's dismissal but this will be the building phase of the innings of the Indian side as the aggressor in the Rohit-Kohli duo has been dismissed. The plan for today seems like Kohli sticking to his anchor role while batters at the other end try to play with aggression.
Kohli is also hitting some aggressive shots in between and his wristwork to whack a six against Mustafziur over deep midwicket in the sixth over was mesmerising. Another six straight down the ground in the eighth over from Kohli and he is timing his strokes very well now. But, a wicket against the run of play came in the ninth over as Kohli walked down the track to hit Tanzim for a big shot but the stumps were shattered as he missed the stroke. Suryakumar Yadav also follows him back to the pavilion after hitting a six and India might be in trouble now.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India 39/1 after 4 overs
The run rate of around 10 is maintained by both the batters and Rohit came down the track to whack a 97-meter six in the fourth over. But, the pursuit of aggresion turned out to be too risky for Rohit and he was dismissed by Shakib. Rohit (23) shuffled across the stump to play an attacking shot but the ball went high up in the air after taking outside edge and Jaker Ali took a brilliant catch in the 30-yard circle.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India 23/0 after 2 overs
Bangladesh skipper has opted for a spin attack giving the first couple of overs to spinners. Rohit is trying to play some attacking shots and is using sweep to negate the spinners. Kohli played the first over cautiously but he launched one over deep mid-wicket in the second over for a six.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh Playing XI
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(Wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto(Captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Playing XI
Rohit Sharma(Captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(Wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh Wins Toss And Elects To Field
Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bowl in the match against India. Shanto said that the team will be looking to restrict India on a low total while bowling first.
